Meghan McCain Claims Neighborhood Is 'War Zone' And Gets Owned By Neighbor

Meghan McCain called her Manhattan neighborhood “eviscerated” and a “war zone” on Tuesday ― and ended up getting owned by her neighbor in the process.

It happened after the “View” co-host posted a tweet highly critical of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for how they’ve responded to ongoing protests against police brutality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 2, 2020

But McCain got pushback for the tweet from her self-identified neighbor Kristin Bartlett, a writer for the TBS series “Full Frontal.”

“We live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” said Bartlett.

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

Amid the ongoing protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, there has been property damage and stealing in some parts of New York (and other cities). McCain did not name her neighborhood.

Bartlett’s quick response inspired the type of fervor on Twitter that hasn’t been seen since, well, various “Glee” cast members called out Lea Michele for making the production of that show “a living hell.” (For those keeping score, that was Monday night.)

Many people appreciated Bartlett for calling out McCain’s hyperbolic tweet.

Story continues

Thank you for shutting down her lies. To read McCain's tweet, it sounds like she's describing London after the blitz. Manhattan is standing and very much not on fire. I've had it with these GOP apologists. #GOP #GOPComplicit — Tony Wolf (@tonywolfness) June 2, 2020

lmao. my sister lives there too. "there's nothing to loot by us" — alex (@alex_abads) June 2, 2020

This is one of the most thorough, yet concise, ownings I have ever seen. It also cements Meghan in the same place as all of the other conservatives trying to save face now that their Party is owned by Trump. You’re either with us or against us. No more playing both sides. — Nick Owen (@nowen1980) June 2, 2020

Others gave credit ― sarcastic, of course ― to McCain.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

thank you, meghan, for reminding me of one of my very favorite tweets pic.twitter.com/riQ2oeTO6w — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 2, 2020

One person tried to put herself in McCain’s shoes.

meghan had to wait 29 minutes for her pf chang’s order despite telling grubhub twice who her father is, so it’s obviously not fine, kristen — prays w/faint damns (@Cy_Lanced) June 2, 2020

Others just enjoyed the clapback.

Now this is a Nextdoor page I'd love to see. pic.twitter.com/puhJtou7cA — Linda the Good Bitch 🧙🏼‍♀️ (@linluv5) June 2, 2020

You De-Karened her like a champ. — 🕊Scout (@about_scout) June 2, 2020

But one tweet may have put things in proper perspective.

Looks like @MeghanMcCain just got eviscerated but the rest of Manhattan is fine. — @NatzBandwagon (@natzbandwagon) June 2, 2020

McCain hadn’t publicly responded to Bartlett’s tweet as of mid-Tuesday.

Also on HuffPost

"Live From New York Its Wednesday Night" Arrivals

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1: Senator John McCain arrives with his wife Cindy and daughter Megan at 'Live From New York Its Wednesday Night' at Cipriani's 42nd Street September 1, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

"Live From New York Its Wednesday Night" Arrivals

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1: Megan McCain attends the 'Live From New York Its Wednesday Night' on September 1, 2004 at Cipriani's 42nd Street, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

McCain Holds Campaign Town Hall Meeting In Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA - APRIL 01: As Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is introduced, (L-R) McCain's wife Cindy, daughter Meghan, and mother Roberta look on during a campaign event at Episcopal High School April 1, 2008 in Alexandria, Virginia. McCain, who attended the high school, held a 'town hall' style meeting with questions from students during the event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

John McCain Attends Florida Primary Night Event

MIAMI - JANUARY 29: Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks as his wife Cindy (C) and daughter Megan (R) look on during a post primary campaign rally at the Hilton hotel January 29, 2008 in Miami, Florida. After winning in South Carolina, McCain is the winner of the Florida Republican primary, followed by former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani running in third. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Meghan McCain watches as her father, Rep

Meghan McCain watches as her father, Republican presidential candidate, US Arizona Senator John McCain delivers remarks at the US Navy and Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, on April 02, 2008 in Annapolis, Maryland. McCain reminisced about his 'nocturnal sojourns' and 'petty' insubordination while a midshipman at the US Naval Academy here, and told how his youthful vanity was molded into a reverence for honor and citizenship. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Bloomberg Hosts White House Correspondents' Dinner After Party

WASHINGTON - APRIL 26: Meghan McCain, daughter of Republican presidential hopeful John McCain, arrives at the Bloomberg afterparty following the White House Correspondents' Dinner April 26, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

WASHINGTON - APRIL 26: Meghan McCain arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 26, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

(L-R-front) Republican presidential cand

(L-R-front) Republican presidential candidate John McCain, wife Cindy McCain, daughter Meghan McCain, Florida Gov. Charlie Crist and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-back) ,R-FL, ride on an airboat as they tour the Everglades Safari Park June 6, 2008 in Miami, Florida. The Everglades is the largest wetlands in North America. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Charles Trainor, Jr. (Photo credit should read Charles Trainor, Jr./AFP/Getty Images)

McCain Holds Campaign Rally In Washington, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, PA - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain (R-AZ), his wife Cindy, their daughter Meghan, presumptive Republican vice-presidential nominee Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, her daughters Piper (C) and Willow with her husband Todd arrive and greet supporters during an event at Consol Energy Park August 30, 2008 in Washington, Pennsylvania. Palin and McCain are campaigning before heading to the Republican National Convention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

2008 Republican National Convention: Day 1

ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 01: Meghan McCain (L), daughter of presumptive Republican presidential nominee U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and Roberta McCain (R), mother of Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, sit on day one of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center September 1, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McCain And Palin Campaign Ahead Of Republican Convention

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- SEPTEMBER 03: Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain (R-AZ) is greeted by his wife Cindy and his children Jack McCain and daughter Meghan McCain as he arrives at the Minneapolis/St Paul International airport September 3, 2008 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. McCain arrived for his appearance at the Republican National Convention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cindy McCain, wife of Republican preside

Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential nominee, stands on stage with family members during the Republican National Convention 2008 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 04, 2008. From L-R: Andrew, Meghan, Jimmy, Cindy, Jack, Doug, Bridget and Sydney. AFP PHOTO Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

McCain And Palin Hold Campaign Rally In Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA - OCTOBER 8: Cindy McCain (R), wife of Republican Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and her daughter Meghan McCain stand on stage during a campaign stop on the campus of Lehigh University October 8, 2008 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Hundreds of supporters attended the event.(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Meghan McCain, daughter of the Republica

Meghan McCain, daughter of the Republican presidential candidate John McCain, speaks at a campaign rally at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio on October 19, 2008. AFP PHOTO Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

McCain Campaigns On Final Week Before Presidential Election

DEFIANCE, OH - OCTOBER 30: Meghan McCain, daughter of Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), attends a campaign rally at Defiance Junior High School October 30, 2008 in Defiance, Ohio. With less than a week before the U.S. presidential election, McCain launched a two-day bus tour of the swing state of Ohio, where some polls show his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) leading by nine points. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Capitol File Hosts White House CorrespondentsÕ Dinner After Party-Arrivals

WASHINGTON - MAY 9: Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrives at Capitol File's White House Correspondents' Association dinner after party on May 9, 2009 in Washington, DC. This year, the annual dinner featured President Barack Obama and entertainer Wanda Sykes. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Ninth Annual Trevor New York Summer Gala

NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Meghan McCain attends the Ninth Annual Trevor New York Summer Gala at Capitale on June 29, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ELLE And Express "25 At 25" Event - Arrivals

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 07: Activist Meghan McCain arrives to the ELLE And Express '25 At 25' Event held at Palihouse Holloway on October 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ELLE and Express "25 at 25" Event - Inside

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 07: Activist Meghan McCain and Cindy Hensley McCain attend ELLE and Express '25 at 25' Event held at Palihouse Holloway on October 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for ELLE)

TIME Person Of The Year Panel

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Author Meghan McCain attends the TIME's 2010 Person of the Year Panel at Time & Life Building on November 10, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for TIME Inc.)

TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Megan McCain attends the TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for TIME)

Greater Talent Network 30th Anniversary Party

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Author Meghan McCain attends the Greater Talent Network 30th anniversary party at the United Nations on May 2, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday, April 28, 2012 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Meghan McCain, Evan Shapiro, Cindy McCain

Columnist Meghan McCain, left, Pivot network president Evan Shapiro and Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, attend Participant Media's Pivot cable network launch event at the Museum of Arts & Design on Wednesday March 27, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.