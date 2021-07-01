Meghan McCain to leave The View, according to reports

Meghan McCain to reportedly leave The View (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Meghan McCain is reportedly announcing her resignation from The View, where she has worked as a host for four seasons.

According to a DailyMail report, the talk-show host will announce her intention to leave today, 1 July, despite having two more years remaining in her contract.

“Meghan will announce her resignation on Thursday’s show,” a Disney source told the DailyMail, adding that McCain’s co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, are not yet aware of the resignation.

The source also reports that the network tried to keep McCain, but that the 36-year-old was “adamant that now is the right time for her to leave” and will be leaving the daytime talk-show for good at the end of July.

McCain, the daughter of late Senator John McCain, first joined the show in 2017, where she has become an outspoken conservative voice, which has often led to on-air fights with her co-stars.

Last month, the differing views between McCain and Goldberg over President Joe Biden’s recent comments directed at a CNN reporter sparked a tense on-air exchange that ended with both hosts apologising.

McCain has also found herself facing criticism for past controversial statements, with the co-host apologising earlier this year after John Oliver called her out over anti-Asian comments.

The Independent has contacted The View for comment.

