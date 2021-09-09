Meghan McCain Joins Daily Mail as Online Columnist After Leaving The View

Meghan McCain

Theo Wargo/Getty Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain has a new job after leaving The View.

The conservative commentator, 36, will now be working for the Daily Mail website as a columnist, the outlet announced Thursday. McCain's new job marks her first gig since she left The View in August after spending nearly four years as a co-host on the show.

"It's a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I've been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach," McCain said in a statement released by Daily Mail. "It truly is a juggernaut."

She continued, "I've always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I'm looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe."

meghan-mccain

Robin Marchant/Getty Meghan McCain

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says People Dismiss Her as 'Lazy' Because of Her Parents, Defends Her Work Ethic

McCain's first Daily Mail column will be published online the week of Sept. 20. Daily Mail Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Martin Clarke said in a statement that McCain's column "will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues based."

He added, "I've always been impressed with Meghan's ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about."

She first announced she was leaving The View in July. At the time, she had two years remaining on her contract with the show, but told viewers and her co-hosts that she would be remaining in Washington, D.C., where she moved during the pandemic, and would not be continuing with her role.

"I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want [daughter] Liberty to have, you know her first steps and her first words — I just have this really wonderful life here [in D.C.] that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave," she said during a July 1 episode.

Story continues

RELATED: Meghan McCain Posts About 'Taking Big Risks' After Announcing Exit from The View

McCain will reveal more about her exit from the talk show in her upcoming audio-only memoir, Bad Republican, which is set to be released on Audible next month. The audio entertainment company told PEOPLE in August that McCain's memoir will feature "exclusive details surrounding her recent departure from The View."

The show recently celebrated the premiere of its 25th season, with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines returning to the studio for the first time in over a year. The View has yet to announce an official replacement for McCain, although frequent guest host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas is expected to make appearances throughout the season.

"This is such an important seat for us to fill at the table so we're going to 'take a little time' to make sure we find the right fit," The View Executive Producer Brian Teta told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday. "It goes back to Barbara Walters' original direction – different women with different views. It's essential that the audience can relate to different points of View at our table."