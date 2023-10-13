Meghan McCain doesn't watch “The View”, says she only misses 'the wardrobe people'

Meghan McCain, The View's former chaos queen and hairstyle menace, does not watch the show that catapulted her to fame as the patron princess of Arizona pride.

The conservative pundit — who exited the ABC talk show in 2021 after several headline-making spats with everyone from moderator Whoopi Goldberg to fellow panelist Joy Behar — has revealed that she doesn't tune in to "watch it at all" following her departure.

"Partly it's just because of my lifestyle," McCain, daughter of the late John McCain, told The Messenger amid the announcement of her new podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. "I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram — it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch."

MEGHAN MCCAIN

Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Meghan McCain said 'The View' was a toxic work environment

However, McCain admitted that she does "still miss the wardrobe people" after working with them on the show from 2017 to 2021.

"I just love getting dressed up," she said. "So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."

Though she says she doesn't watch the long-running show, McCain regularly discusses it. She trashed it in a 2021 interview with Variety, the same outlet in which she chose to debut an excerpt from her book detailing why she quit The View.

Since leaving the show, McCain — who, while on it, often mocked British affairs — began writing a column for the British outlet Daily Mail, where she published a scathing essay about her time on The View in April.

"Here's a secret: Behind closed doors I've never actually heard an ex-host have anything positive to say," McCain wrote at the time. "As for me — may the bridges I burn light the way."

Story continues

EW has reached out to a representative for The View for comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: