Meghan McCain criticizes Bradley Cooper's “Maestro” again, during Golden Globes

Cooper was nominated for directing and starring in the Oscar-buzzed film the former "View" cohost said she could "barely get through."

The Meghan McCain War Room continued its operation against director-star Bradley Cooper's Maestro over the weekend, one month after the former View cohost slammed the Leonard Bernstein biopic in an incendiary tweet.

During Sunday night's Golden Globes ceremony — where Cooper's film was nominated in four categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cooper), and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan) — the 39-year-old posted an Instagram Story highlighting a New York Post article that outlined select viewers' disapproval of the film, which chronicles Bernstein's complicated relationship with his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre.

"See, it wasn't just me!" McCain wrote, referencing her prior criticism of the film.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jason McDonald/Netflix Meghan McCain; Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in 'Maestro'

In December, McCain tweeted that she "watched Maestro last night" and "could barely get through it," before expression frustration that she "wasted what little free time I have open at night (with 2 young kids) watching it."

She expanded her criticism to Hollywood's awards machine at large. "Why are so many Oscar buzz movies like this and so disappointing?" she asked. "Who are these movies for?"

EW has reached out to a representative for McCain for more information on the political commentator's distaste for Maestro.

Despite McCain's reaction, Maestro has maintained a healthy profile on the pre-Oscars circuit with multiple nominations from awards bodies like the aforementioned Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and more. It is expected to earn several Oscar nominations on Jan. 23, including for Cooper's direction, performance, and the work of his leading lady, Mulligan.

