Meghan McCain Celebrates Her First Mother's Day as She Honors 'Fearless' Mom Cindy McCain

Meghan McCain/ instagram Cindy (left) and Meghan McCain with Liberty Sage

Meghan McCain is celebrating her first Mother's Day with her 6-month-old daughter Liberty Sage.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the fearless, warrior mothers out there, especially mine @cindymccain and thank you to @bdomenech for our baby who is the absolute love of our lives! Thank you to all the moms who have helped me and answered every question on this journey this year," McCain, 36, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

And on Instagram, The View co-host further paid tribute to her mother Cindy McCain. "Happy Mother's Day @cindymccain - who taught me many, many things in this life but also that hair accessories and a bun are always timeless. We love you!" the mom of one shared, along with old photos of her parents.

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain welcomed her first daughter last September with husband Ben Domenech and shared Liberty's first baby photos with PEOPLE earlier this year.

"I've been loving every moment with Liberty," McCain recently told PEOPLE, prior to her return to television after three months of maternity leave.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the fearless, warrior mothers out there, especially mine @cindymccain and thank you to @bdomenech for our baby who is the absolute love of our lives! Thank you to all the moms who have helped me and answered every question on this journey this year. 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/mLjgkQzhz0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 9, 2021

In January, the TV host raved about becoming a new mom during her first episode back. "Motherhood's insane. After I gave birth, I was like, 'Women do this. This is what we do, we give birth like this,' " McCain said.

"Being with a newborn baby has been surprising to me because motherhood, I think as everyone knows, was not a simple journey for me," she added. "Being with her is like the way I've heard described taking ecstasy. It's just amazing."

Just days after giving birth last year, McCain wrote on social media that she was "completely in awe" of baby Liberty, adding that "motherhood is euphoria" and that "it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life."

Half a year into motherhood, McCain said recently that she's already seeing flashes of her family in Liberty.

Courtesy Meghan Mccain Meghan McCain holding daughter Liberty in January

McCain said her daughter was a "twin" to her mother Cindy, who recently spoke about how the first-time parents were "enjoying every second" of parenthood.

"I promise I birthed her and didn't clone @cindymccain," the mom of one joked on social media last month.

McCain has documented her motherhood extensively on social media, from loving messages to jokes about how much of a "McCain" baby Liberty is already becoming.

"Having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life," McCain said in December. "Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty."