Meghan McCain Gives Birth To First Child

Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are parents.

“The View” co-host welcomed a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Monday, according to the ABC News program.

A representative of McCain, 35, told People that both mom and child are “happy and healthy.”

On Sept. 19, McCain had shared a pregnancy update with her Instagram followers, telling them she was 2½ weeks from her due date. She announced her pregnancy on March 22.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote at the time. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she said in a tweet.”

She said she would be dialing in to “The View” remotely and self-isolating out of caution during the coronavirus outbreak.

McCain and Domenech were married in November 2017, four months after her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), was diagnosed with late-stage brain cancer.

She spoke in July last year about the grief she suffered after having a miscarriage.

“I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that,” she wrote in an opinion article for The New York Times.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.