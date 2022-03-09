Bethenny Frankel raises over $35 million in aid; more stars decry Ukraine-Russia crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has the world's attention, including celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Sting who are weighing in on the ongoing crisis.

Russia's attack on Ukraine began in the pre-dawn hours of Moscow on Feb. 24 and international backlash followed swiftly in the form of sanctions by the United States and a host of other countries.

Putin has continued to push forward, slowly encroaching into the one-time Soviet Republic that has expressed a desire to someday join NATO.

More than 2 million Ukrainians have left their country to seek asylum in neighboring countries as of March 8. The U.N. office of human rights has recorded 1,335 civilian casualties across Ukraine since the war began, including 474 killed and 861 injured.

Some stars have taken the opportunity to use their platforms to voice their support of Ukraine and condemn Russia.

Here is what they are saying:

Former Miss Ukraine describes Kyiv escape, asks for aid

Veronika Didusenko, who was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018, said she and her 7-year-old son were awoken on the first day of the invasion to the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions, and they joined thousands of others on the road to evacuate.

“On my ... journey to the border of Ukraine, there was no place where sirens would not sound, where rockets and bombs would not explode,” she said.

Didusenko told her story at a news conference in the Los Angeles office of women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who said she became friends with the former beauty queen several months ago.

Veronika Didusenko, Miss Ukraine 2018, describes how she was forced to flee from Ukraine with her 7-year-old son during a news conference at the office of women's rights attorney Gloria Allred on March 8, 2022.

Didusenko and her son eventually made it to Moldova and traveled through other European countries before reaching Geneva, Switzerland. Didusenko said she made the “heartbreaking” decision to leave her son there to travel to the United States to hold the press conference with Allred.

“Right now, millions of Ukrainian children and their mothers are trembling at every sound in the subway stations and bomb shelters," Didusenko said. "Even more heartbreaking that women are giving birth in such conditions in these shelters.”

Didusenko said Ukrainians are committed to defending their country, but need more help from other nations. “Ukrainians absolutely have the courage to defend their land and homes, but in order to stop the endless attack from the east and north, they are in desperate need of weapons and ammunition," she said. "We will fight for our freedom and yours.”

Bethenny Frankel's charity raises over $35M

Entrepreneur and reality star Bethenny Frankel's charity, BStrong, has raised over $35 million to relocate and support Ukrainian refugees as of March 8, Frankel shared on the "Tamron Hall" show.

The charity originally raised $10 million in early March, according to a tweet from Frankel. "We have committed 15m in aid," the tweet read.

Since then, Frankel and BStrong have "upped the aid to $25 (million)," bringing them to their current total in humanitarian aid. The $10 million raised is "largely being used for refugee relocation," Frankel said. "We're getting refugees out and aid into Ukraine. It's not about taking care of them on the border. It's, ‘Where do you need to go? Who do you need to see?’ And get you out."

BSTRONG UPDATE: we have committed 15m in aid & have raised over TEN MILLION DOLLARS in $ donations for the refugee relocation program. This is MAJOR. @GEMmissions bethenny.con/bstrong — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 4, 2022

BStrong has partnered with local travel agencies to assist with refugees' travel logistics, and with Goya Europe, which has donated 100,000 pounds of food. The charity has set up several tents to aid those in need and is working on securing a warehouse, Frankel said in a video update.

Frankel also told Hall that apart from being inspired by the harrowing images of refugee women and their children, she was also moved by the "epic" influx of people coming together to help Ukraine. "We've never seen this in our lifetime," Frankel said. "So you got to get involved and you got to just jump on the bandwagon."

Hayden Panettiere 'can't continue to sit on the sidelines' amid Ukraine invasion

For Hayden Panettiere, the Russian invasion of Ukraine hits close to home.

"There are no words to describe what it's been like to watch the war on Ukraine unfold," the "Nashville" star said in a video. "It's gut-wrenching knowing that the people of Ukraine and people I call my friends and family are desperately trying to defend their way of life and the country that they love."

Panettiere is using her platform to help raise funds for the Ukrainians' resistance efforts. She created the relief organization Hoplon International "to bring relief and aid directly to Ukrainians on the front lines," including "life-saving supplies" such as body armor and medical kits.

"I can't continue to sit on the sidelines just watching as this disaster rages on," Panettiere said.

Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber donate fashion show earnings

Gigi Hadid has been busy working fashion weeks the last month, but that doesn't mean she hasn't kept up with the news.

In an Instagram post, the model pledged to donate her earnings from walking in the fall/winter 2022 fashion shows to aid Ukrainians suffering from the war. She also noted she would be continuing her aid to Palestine as well.

"Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something," Hadid captioned her post.

She continued: "Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders."

Model Kaia Gerber will also be donating a portion of her Fashion Week earnings to organizations dedicated to helping Ukrainians amid the invasion. And Hadid's sister Bella Hadid has also expressed support for Ukraine on Instagram, where she's encouraged followers to donate as well.

"Do not be desensitized to the videos," Hadid wrote. "To what you are hearing about in Ukraine & Russia. Government systems are using their people as ammunition and targets as a power trip to other bigger government systems. It’s pathetic."

She continued: "No matter what. Where. Or who. We have to call out governments and their terrifying but real acts of war and terror. These are real people, with real lives, and real families. Not a video game for Presidents to play with."

Met Opera plans Ukraine relief benefit

The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide.

Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead a program that will feature Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met chorus in Ukraine’s national anthem and “A Prayer for the Ukraine,” a choral work by a Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

The 70-minute program also will include Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, “Va, pensiero” from Verdi’s Nabucco,” soprano Lise Davidsen in Richard Strauss’ Vier letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs) and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Davidsen, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczała, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

“I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine,” Nézet-Séguin said Monday.

The concert will be broadcast by the European Broadcasting Union, Sirius XM and streamed on the Met’s website.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher team up for multimillion fundraiser

Mila Kunis is giving back to her homeland of Ukraine with the help of husband Ashton Kutcher. The couple started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, aiming to raise $30 million in humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983," Kunis said in a statement. "Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

Kunis and Kutcher are matching up to $3 million for the fundraiser, which will benefit freight forwarder Flexport and vacation rental company Airbnb. The two organizations will facilitate aid efforts by "transporting humanitarian aid to known NGO’s on the ground" and "providing free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine," according to the couple.

"The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn't mean you're not worthy of support," Kunis said in a video announcing the fundraiser.

Sting sings 'Russians' to support Ukraine: 'Never thought it would be relevant again'

Sting has revived his suddenly relevant ‘80s solo song “Russians” with a new performance on Instagram.

“In the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity,” he told followers on Saturday, noting that he’s rarely sung the song since it was written during the Cold War for his first solo album, 1985’s “The Dream of the Blue Turtles.”

“For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny, and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment," Sting wrote. "We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war,"

The lyrics: “We share the same biology, regardless of ideology,” he sings, accompanied by a lone cello. “Believe me when I say to you / I hope the Russians love their children, too.”

Sting urged fans to send humanitarian aid to Poland to be delivered to Ukrainian refugees.

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld's mother-in-law fled safely to Poland

Greg Gutfeld confirmed on-air that his mother-in-law has made it safely to Poland after being at a hotel in Lviv, Ukraine, amid the ongoing crisis.

Gutfeld shared the news with his colleagues on "The Five" on Thursday.

"Just to let everybody know, my mother-in-law crossed into Poland about half an hour ago," he said. "She's in a car on the way to Warsaw to see her daughter."

'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy flees from Ukraine

Ukrainian former "Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a video on Instagram telling his followers he made it on a flight to Los Angeles after fleeing Ukraine.

The choreographer showed himself inside an airport terminal in Poland in a Wednesday Instagram video to discuss the current invasion of his home country. He signed off moments before boarding his U.S.-bound flight: "Getting on the plane, talk to you from L.A."

Chmerkovskiy initially planned to stay in Ukraine when the crisis first began but on Monday confirmed that he had safely fled to Warsaw, Poland by train. In an earlier Instagram story, he described the train stations in Ukraine as "insane."

From Warsaw, Poland he posted a video Tuesday describing his exit from Ukraine amid the invasion, saying that he's "going to need a lot of therapy" after what he endured.

Chmerkovskiy described his harrowing train ride out of Ukraine and into Poland as "like out of a movie" and said he felt "guilt" for escaping. He said he went 36 hours without sleep during the trek and remained standing for most of it so as not to take up an additional seat.

"I'm having a horrible time. I'm having very mixed emotions. I have my friends there, my friends in (the) frontline," he said. "I can't hear from some of the people. I can't get in touch with them. I don't know if they're dead."

Days before leaving, Chmerkovskiy expressed hesitation of fleeing to the Polish border in an Instagram video.

"I heard it's not safe and unfortunately, some of my friends are right now on the road to Polish borders, but they're also reporting that it's quite dangerous," Chmerkovskiy said.

Oprah writes about Ukraine's courage amid invasion

Oprah Winfrey wrote a lengthy message on her Oprah Daily website to honor the Ukrainian people during these tumultuous times.

"The courage of the Ukrainian people has lit a fire within people all over the world—count me among them. United as one to resist subjugation by Russia through any means necessary, their living, breathing example stands as a profound wake-up call to all of us," Winfrey wrote on the Tuesday post. "We must not take our democracy for granted."

Winfrey also praised Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "inspirational leadership" and acknowledged other heroes such as the volunteers who have taken up arms.

"Already many lives have been lost, and families separated, and doubtless there are dark days to come," she added. "The Ukrainian people are giving us a big lesson in how to act courageously, and now we need to ensure that those lessons endure, every day forward, in everything we do."

Elton John stands for an end to the violence

Elton John shared a message on Feb. 27 in support of "the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare."

"For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia," the post said. "During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need."

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds match refugee donations

Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced Feb. 27 they are matching donations up to $1 million made to USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a U.N. agency that works to aid and protect refugees.

"@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours," Lively explained in a social media post. "@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families."

Angelina Jolie focuses on those displaced, refugees

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie took to Instagram and said she's "praying for the people in Ukraine."

"My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety," Jolie continued her statement. "It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated."

Prince William, Duchess Kate stand with Ukraine

Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge recalled meeting President Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, in October 2020, when they said they had "the privilege" to "learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future."

The royal couple added in the tweet, signed with their initials: "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future."

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge meet the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, right, and his wife, Olena, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020.

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan support Ukraine at NAACP Image Awards

As Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards Feb. 26 Harry showed gratitude to the NAACP for welcoming him into their community before he spoke about those in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

"We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community," Harry said while standing next to his wife. The couple was recognized for their outreach efforts in the U.S. and around the world.

Prince Charles calls Ukraine invasion 'unconscionable'

During a speech in the English coastal city of Southend-on-Sea on March 1, Prince Charles denounced the violence taking place in Ukraine and likened it to the murder of Parliament member Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death last year, according to the BBC.

"What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself," Charles said. "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Meghan McCain is 'disgusted'

Meghan McCain shared a "Free Ukraine" photo on her Instagram and expressed her disdain for those in support of Russia's invasion.

"I am nothing short of disgusted with the abject Putin propaganda coming out of so many people within the GOP and conservative media," McCain wrote.

The former "View" co-host said the citizens of Ukraine are entitled to living in a free democracy.

"If Ukraine falls, the signals sent globally will be cataclysmic – expect China to invade Taiwan next. A threat to democracy anywhere, is a threat to democracy everywhere. That is not war mongering, it’s the stark reality of our geopolitics," McCain wrote. "Some of you should really be taking a hard look about what exactly you stand for and why you’re so hypnotized by Vladimir Putin. I won’t forget, history won’t forget where you were in this moment."

Miley Cyrus is 'standing in solidarity'

Miley Cyrus shared a statement to her Twitter noting she was "heartbroken" by the events taking place in Ukraine. She reflected on her time in Kyiv filming "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" and recounted how kind Ukrainians were to her.

"This conflict can lead to many more deaths, another refugee crisis with so many forced to flee their homes and more," Cyrus wrote. "I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence."

Mark Ruffalo sends love and prayers

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to send "love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people."

"You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."

Contributing: Kim Willis, Elise Brisco, Amy Haneline, Edward Segarra, Charles Trepany, Luciana Lopez, Maureen Groppe and Kim Hjelmgaard, John Bacon, Charles Ventura, Christal Hayes, Celina Tebor, Janet Loehrke, Ramon Padilla, Stephen J. Beard, George Petras USA TODAY, and Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

