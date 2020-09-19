Meghan McCain teases due date, says pregnancy makes her feel like 'Shamu'

Meghan McCain is ready to meet her baby!

On Friday, The View cohost shared that she’s in the homestretch of pregnancy and a relatable update on how she’s feeling. “Topknot Friday!” McCain, 35, wrote under a gorgeous Instagram shot. “2.5 weeks until my due date and trying to keep myself looking as stylish as humanly possible while feeling like shamu.”

While McCain didn’t provide the exact day she’s expected to meet her first child with husband Ben Domenech, her post indicates that her baby will arrive during the first week of October.

The last public update McCain gave about her pregnancy was in June when she remarked on Instagram that her unborn child was very active. “My baby moves around inside me all day like a wildcat. Wild in the womb,” she wrote. “I should have expected nothing less from the spawn of me and Ben...”

From the start, McCain said she and Domenech had no plans to make their experience public, to respect their child’s privacy and to protect themselves from negative attention. “A bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my dad’s cancer fight,” she wrote. Her father, Senator John McCain, died in 2018 after battling a malignant brain tumor.

As a public figure, her decision was a contradiction, she added, but “I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.” And in August, McCain admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that a fan questioning her postpartum career goals was B.S.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?...Yes, I'm coming back, it's an election cycle, like, yes,” she said.

McCain recently marked the anniversary of her third date with Domenech on Instagram, with a kissing photo. “...Life is bananas and we have been through the most insane sh*t the world can throw at a couple and somehow come out the other side still in love and intact,” she wrote.

