Meghan Markle's New Year's resolution from 2016 is proof she manifested her royal romance

Ah, 2023 is upon us! For some, that means waking up with one heck of a hangover and a promise that you'll never drink again, whilst for others it marks the return of 6am workouts and green smoothies – yep, thank those New Year's resolutions.

And it's not just us ~normies~ who plan out a list of resolutions we have for the coming year, but members of the Royal Family too. Take Meghan Markle, for example, who previously shared her 2016 resolutions on her now-defunct blog – which royal fans have taken as proof that she manifested her romance with Prince Harry!

"Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year," the former Suits actor wrote on The Tig in 2016. "I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck."

"I often find myself wallowing in disappointment when I set a goal I can’t achieve. Of measuring each day’s triumph or failure as a benchmark of how the year is going. And at 34 years old, I’m over that," she continued. "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."

Meghan went on to reveal a piece of advice her former co-star Gina Torres had given her. "She stopped me, 'Meg, I will just say one thing. Make sure you leave room for magic'," Meghan recalled, adding: "And that is my point. My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic."

"To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party."

And it seems she really did leave room for said magic, as just a few months later Meghan met Prince Harry and their royal romance got underway. Fast forward seven years and the pair are happily married, share two children and are living their dream life in California.

BRB, off to edit my own New Year's resolutions...

