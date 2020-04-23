Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Clare Waight Keller Looks Back on Her 'Very Secret Dress'

Two years ago, secret preparations for Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress were well underway!

Clare Waight Keller, the designer of Meghan's iconic silk gown, reminisced on Instagram Thursday about the final fittings weeks before the former actress' wedding ceremony.

"The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Keller wrote in a caption accompanying several photos from the historic day. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as a woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride," she mused. "It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision."

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day

Story continues

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Clare Waight Keller Steps Down from Givenchy

"In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years," Keller continued. "Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy."

Keller said that for Meghan's dress, "purity and simplicity" were the guiding principles of the design. The pair worked together for six months to craft the boat neck, long-sleeved dress complete with a 16-foot long veil.

Rex/Shutterstock Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"A narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous."

Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Keller stepped down from her role as artistic director of Givenchy earlier this month, announcing her resignation in another Instagram post.

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Meghan Markle, Clare Waight Keller

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Reveals Why the Gown 'Was Right' for the Royal

"From the heart ♥️ After three truly wonderful years, the time has come to close my chapter at Givenchy," she captioned a black and white image knelt over a garment. "As the first woman to be the Artistic Director of this legendary Maison, I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to cherish its legacy and bring it new life."

Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton) Fashion Group, the conglomerate which owns Givenchy, said in a statement at the time, "I want to warmly thank Clare Waight Keller for her contribution to Givenchy’s latest chapter."

"Under her creative leadership, and in great collaboration with its ateliers and teams, the Maison reconnected with the founding values of Hubert de Givenchy and his innate sense of elegance," Toledano said. "I wish Clare all the best in her future endeavors."

Keller has previously shared that being part of Meghan's wedding to Harry in such an integral way “will truly be the most memorable moment” in her career.