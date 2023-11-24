Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Says Pair Have a 'Very Personal Girlfriend Relationship'

Clare Waight Keller created a bespoke gown for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 ceremony

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images Clare Waight Keller on her close bond with Meghan Markle

Clare Waight Keller is reflecting on the experience of designing Meghan Markle’s wedding gown.

On Tuesday, the British designer participated in a panel at the 2023 Bazaar At Work Summit in London where she opened up on what it was like preparing the former Suits star for her big day.

"It was just a pleasure to create in this very, very private way," Waight Keller said of Markle’s bespoke gown. "It was just the two of us for so long and it became this very personal girlfriend relationship."

All eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex, 42, as she wed Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Claire Waight Keller is opening up about the close bond she formed with Meghan Markle

That same month, Waight Keller spoke to reporters at Kensington Palace all about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was an extraordinary moment,” she said. “It was an incredible thing to be part of, such an historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her.”



She added that creating the long-sleeved gown was a “very collaborative” effort.

Later that year, the wedding wardrobe of Meghan and Harry, 39, was put on display for the first time in the “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibit at Windsor Castle.



Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor

The exhibit — which opened in October 2018 — featured first hand accounts of the event from the Duke and Duchess themselves through personalized audio recordings.



“I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” Meghan said as she chatted to the exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut about the process of working with Waight Keller. “I wanted [a dress] that felt reflective of the world in a way," she added.

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, May 2018

Meghan also noted that despite approximately 600 guests being present for the ceremony — and many, many more viewing on their televisions worldwide — she wanted to keep a sense of intimacy.

“We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate," she said.



Waight Keller, 53, has worked as Artistic Director of a number of luxury fashion houses including Pringle, Chloé and Givenchy. In September she launched a budget-friendly collection with Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo called Uniqlo: C. The collection marked her first foray into fashion since leaving Givenchy in 2020.

