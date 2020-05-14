Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is 'Best Friends' With The Family's Dogs

From ELLE

Archie is now one year old, and he already has two best friends that aren't his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, People is reporting. The outlet got some adorable intel from a source who said that Archie, who's quarantining with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Los Angeles, is very, very close to the couple's two dogs: Guy the beagle and a nameless black Lab that Harry and Meghan adopted in 2018.

Archie "is best friends with his dogs. They make him laugh and are gentle with him," the source said.

That source added that his parents made his first birthday extra special even though the family spent it without any friends and family physically alongside them as California remained under a shelter-in-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Meghan made the cake—strawberries and cream," the source said. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

Archie and his parents did lots of video calls: "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day," the source said.

Archie is a huge fan of video chatting. E! reported last month that Archie didn't just Zoom; he FaceTimes too. Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," a source told E! at the beginning of April.

Meghan and Harry are working now but also taking this time in quarantine to really cherish the downtime with their son. The couple's friends shared with ELLE.com in early May that the Duke and Duchess are enjoying a "happy and love-filled time" with Archie.

