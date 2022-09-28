Meghan Markle's Podcast Announces Return Date After Pausing New Releases in Wake of Queen's Death

A Spotify Original Archetypes with Meghan

Meghan Markle's podcast is coming back.

After royal mourning for Queen Elizabeth officially ended for the monarch's family on Tuesday, Spotify confirmed new episodes of Archetypes would be released starting next week.

"Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4," a simple statement reads below the podcast's "About" area.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, launched her podcast in late August, welcoming guests Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling to debunk stereotypes that hold women back. After the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 on September 8, new episodes of Archetypes were held.

"New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II," a statement on the podcast's Spotify site later read.

Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast

Spotify Podcasts/Instagram Meghan Markle

Meghan most recently hosted Kaling, 43, for a conversation titled "The Stigma of Singleton," released September 6. The two dissected definitions of "spinster" and "old maid" and addressed the gendered pressure for women to marry.

At the close of the episode, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the next guests would be Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling, where they'd break down the trope "Dragon Lady."

"It's kind of like evil queen adjacent, femme fatale adjacent," Cho said in a clip. "But it's also so pinned to this idea that Asianness is an inherent threat, that our foreignness is somehow gonna getcha!"

Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling

Getty (2) Margaret Cho; Lisa Ling

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Williams was Meghan's first guest for an episode titled "The Misconceptions of Ambition," where they spoke about the double standards society sets for women who chase their dreams. Meghan also revealed that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the Sussex family's royal tour of Africa in 2019.

Two days after it dropped, Archetypes became the number one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

In a promo for the show, Meghan said that listeners can look forward to getting to know her more authentically than ever.

"People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me,' " Meghan said in the clip, seated on a couch before a microphone.

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun," she added.