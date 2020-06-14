Meghan Markle's mum Doria has apparently moved in with her and Harry

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly seem to be settling into life in LA, following a brief stint in Canada - so much so, that Meghan's mum Dora Ragland has allegedly moved in with them to help care for little Archie Harrison.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The royals are thought to be staying in an $18m property, owned by actor Tyler Perry, until they find a more permanent place of residence in Los Angeles. If reports are true and, they'll be enjoying having eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a swimming pool - meaning there's more than enough room for Meghan's mum to join them.

A source told The Sun: "Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry's chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her."

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Of course, Doria was already living in LA, so it makes sense for her to be spending plenty of time with her daughter and grandson. She previously stayed with the couple at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, moving in just ahead of Archie's birth, and she and Meghan are known to be extremely close.

Despite no longer being royals, Meghan and Harry have been keeping very busy - they've kept up their charitable work via video calls (Meghan was recently seen mentoring a young woman ahead of a job interview), and most recently she shared a poignant video message about Black Lives Matter.

It must be a relief for them to have an extra pair of hands to help out.

Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like