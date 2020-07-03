Meghan Markle's go-to denim brand is on sale for 30% off right now

Want more on the latest royal news, fashion and drama? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Love Meghan Markle’s chic yet laid-back style? Well now’s your chance to pick up one of her go-to brands at a majorly discounted price.

Thanks to Shopbop’s Summer Sale, the denim brand that skyrocketed to the top of everyone’s wish list after it was spotted on the Duchess of Sussex is now on sale.

Since Meghan was first spotted in MOTHER jeans back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with now-husband Prince Harry, the brand has been selling out faster than you can say, “Markle.”

Known for their leg-lengthening silhouettes, innovative washes, perfect fit, and unbelievable comfort, these made in L.A jeans have become a celebrity favourite, having been spotted on stars like Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Kerry Washington.

Right now many styles are marked down to 30 per cent off, including Meghan’s now-iconic pair of The Looker Ankle Step Fray Jeans.

For even bigger savings, look for select styles marked with the word SUMMER, which qualify for an extra 25 per cent off when you enter the code at checkout.

Sizing is limited, so shop the top sale picks from the denim brand below - while you still can.

The Looker Ankle Step Fray Jeans. Image via Shopbop.

The jeans that started our fascination with Meghan Markle’s wardrobe, these laid-back yet stylish skinny jeans have been emulated across the globe.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $216 (originally $309)

The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans. Image via Shopbop.

A cropped hemline and a mini flare leg lends a cool, relaxed vibe to this pair of dark-wash jeans.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $216 (originally $309)

The Dazzler Yoke Front Ankle Jeans. Image via Shopbop.

Unexpected details, like a high rise and yoke-cut seams, separate these cropped jeans from the rest of the pack.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $237 (originally $296)

The Rambler Cargo Ankle Jeans. Image via Shopbop.

A cargo silhouette and crisp white colour brings a fresh take to your denim collection this season.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $186 (originally $309)

The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans. Image via Shopbop.

A distressed blue wash and high rise waist bring retro appeal to these subtly flared jeans.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $231 (originally $309)

The Shaker Prep Fray Jeans. Image via Shopbop.

With a lightweight fabrication and a cropped calf-length hem, these cropped jeans are ideal for warm weather.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $216 (originally $309)

