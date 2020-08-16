Meghan Markle's genius packing tip, revealed

From Harper's BAZAAR

Finding Freedom, the new biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, out now from reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, offers insight into the royal couple's life and work, including their unprecedented decision to step away from their senior positions within the family.

There are plenty of surprising details in the book, but perhaps the most practical revelation is Meghan's genius packing tip.

When Harry and Meghan traveled to Botswana early on in their relationship, Meghan only brought one backpack.

"Extremely organised, Meghan immediately impressed Harry with her packing skills. She has always taken pride in being a great packer," write the authors, "going as far as layering dryer sheets in between her clothes to keep them smelling fresh and no matter her destination always bringing tea-tree oil for bites, cuts, and pimples."

This isn't the first time Meghan's sensible travel tips have been shared publicly. Back in her pre-royal days, Meghan posted a few additional travel tips on her now shuttered lifestyle site, The Tig.



When it comes to travel, "the foremost issue is self-care," she wrote in a 2016 post. "It’s easy to run yourself ragged, hopping from one locale to another, sometimes feeling homesick, and other times just feeling plain-old sick (tummy, head cold, you name it.)"

To combat those issues, Meghan said she always brings a curated collection of in-flight essentials, one of which is hand sanitizer.

"I’m no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitizer spray to wipe it all down," she wrote. "That includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat."

Meghan also revealed how she combats jet lag: with a strategy from one of her closest friends, Misha Nonoo.

"My gal pal and designer extraordinaire, Misha Nonoo, once told me that if you eat on the schedule of wherever you’ve landed, you won’t feel jet lagged," Meghan shared. "By simply eating a meal at the time the locals are when you land, you trick your brain a bit and stay much more on track, and much less cranky."

Finding Freedom is out now.

