Meghan Markle's First Official Engagement Since Stepping Down As A Senior Royal Has Been Confirmed

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

From ELLE

One of Meghan Markle's first official public engagements, since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals, has been announced.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Duchess of Sussex will be a special guest at the three day 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, which is being conducted virtually this year from July 13 - 15.

The former actress joins an impressive roster of speakers including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad and COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg.

Meghan will also be joined by her longtime friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been hailed as a 'changemaker' and is on the bill alongside The Good Place's Jameela Jamil and Euphoria's Storm Reid.

The present is female! 💫 But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! Register 🎟: https://t.co/YZT6jBf6Uc #GirlsLead20 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) July 7, 2020

The summit connects empowering and inspirational women to future female leaders around the world.

Girl Up is a United Nations derived organisation, founded in 2010, focused on developing, mentoring and coaching adolescent girls around the world to become much-needed future leaders, to achieve gender equality around the world.

Since relocating to Los Angeles and cutting off their funding from the royal family, Meghan and Harry have continued with charity work while working on their new foundation Archewell, behind the scenes.

Story continues

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

However, most of engagements and visits have not been announced in the typical way they would have when the couple were members of the royal family and carried out duties and engagements on behalf of the Queen. Instead, it's later been revealed on social media that Meghan and Harry paid a visit or delivered a speech to a particular organisation. Such was the case when Meghan gave a rousing virtual graduation speech on racism to her old high school or when the couple prepared food with former gang members and offenders at a rehabilitation charity Homeboy Industries in LA.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like