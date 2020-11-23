Meghan Markle's ring and Kate Middleton's earrings are both 25% off in Missoma's Black Friday sale

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo

As if we weren't already excited enough about the prospect of shopping the Black Friday sales, Missoma just went and kicked things off early.

The jewellery brand has just launched its sale, giving customers 25% off LITERALLY EVERYTHING on the site.

And even though we're obvs obsessed all the incred new Lucy Williams pieces, we're most excited to see Meghan Markle's fave ring discounted.



Back in February 2018, just before her wedding, Meghan Markle visited Edinburgh with Prince Harry. Her outfit – a tartan Burberry coat and green Strathberry bag – was straight-up incred, but it was the jewellery we were most excited about.

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo

The Duchess was wearing a load of delicate gold rings layered up to create a cool stacked effect, including Missoma's Interstellar design.

The gold vermeil piece, finished with a crystal bezel gem, sold out instantly. No surprises there.

Luckily, the brand signature is back in stock just in time for Black Friday. It's already pretty affordable at £49, but with 25% knocked off the price, you can get the royal-approved piece for less than £37.

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW Gold Interstellar ring, Was £49, Now £36.75, Missoma

Just six months later in October 2018, during a visit to Chichester, Meghan was spotted wearing Missoma again. The Duchess accessorised her green leather skirt and & Other Stories silk shirt (buy her exact style here) with an engraved signet ring and boho bracelets.



You can find all of Meghan's pieces for 25% off in the Black Friday sale:

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOWOpen Heart ring, Was £89, Now £66.75, Missoma

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW Gold leaf bracelet, Was £89, Now £66.75, Missoma

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW Moonstone leaf bracelet, Was £79, Now £59.75, Missoma



It's no wonder eco-conscious Meghan is a fan of Missoma: it's one of the few retailers actually 'giving back' on Black Friday 2020. For a third year running, the brand is teaming up with the charity Tree Sisters to offset its carbon footprint by planting one tree for every order made.



So, basically, you can totally justify buying yourself Meghan's ring...

If the Duchess of Cambridge is your fave royal, we've got good news for you: Kate's earrings are also in the Black Friday sales.

Yes, we're talking about those cute pink drop hoops she wore back in September during a trip to Brick Lane in London.

Photo credit: Getty Images

These babies literally sold out the moment Kate wore them – but luckily they're back in stock just in time for Black Friday and reduced by 25%.

Not mad on the royals? You won't be short on Missoma inspo; celebrities are literally obsessed with the brand.

Without a doubt, Missoma's most popular design is the Roman Arc Coin, which has been spotted on Margot Robbie, Cindy Crawford, Sophie Turner, Molly-Mae Hague and Gigi Hadid.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW Roman Arc coin necklace, Was £145, Now £108.75, Missoma

The new Lucy Williams drop is all warm gold tones/chunky shapes/boujee '80s vibes and we're fully obsessed. Bella Hadid wore a pair of the Entwine hoops to celebrate her 23rd birthday back in October 2019.



Photo credit: Robert Kamau

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW Lucy William Entwine hoops, Were £129, Now £96.75, Missoma

Dua Lipa wore the brand's necklaces layered up with slouchy knitwear at the Burberry show last September.

Photo credit: David M. Benett

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW Gold aegic chain necklace, Was £165, Now £123.75, Missoma



And Gigi Hadid literally can't get enough of her T-bar chain from the Lucy Williams collection. The model wears it with everything from graphic T-shirts to smarter knitwear, but always layers it up.

Photo credit: Raymond Hall

Photo credit: Missoma

BUY NOW T-bar chunky chain necklace, Was £325, Now £243.75, Missoma



