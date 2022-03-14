Some of Meghan Markle's Favorite Madewell Styles Are on Sale Right Now — but Only for Members

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Becoming a member at the places you love to shop is one of the best ways to make the most of your money. This is especially true at Madewell right now. For a limited time, anyone who's part of the Madewell Insiders Loyalty program can get 20 percent off everything on its website.

From clothing to shoes to accessories, you've got free rein to shop any of Madewell's thousands of stylish staples during this sale. Since it's a little overwhelming to sift through them all, we're spotlighting two styles straight from Meghan Markle's fashion guide that are worthy of your spring rotation.

The Duchess of Sussex is a known Madewell fan. So our hearts nearly skipped a beat when she wore not one, but two pieces from the brand during a royal tour back in 2019. Not only did she wear a light-wash denim jacket over a white button-down with black jeans, but she also carried its best-selling army green Transport Tote bag. Yes, we're still thinking about the outfit almost four years later.

Crafted from 100 percent premium cotton denim, the Madewell jean jacket has a tailored fit that will always be in style — and Meghan is proof. She's been wearing the jacket since as early as 2017 when she was filming Suits. It has an overall 4.5-star rating from customers who are impressed with everything from the cut down to the color of the jacket. One reviewer claims it's the perfect "wear with everything denim jacket." Madewell Insiders can score it for under $100 right now, but will want to hurry because sizes are selling out fast.

madewell weekend sale

Madewell

Buy It! The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $94.40 for Madewell Insiders (orig. $118); madewell.com

As for the Transport tote, it's been a Madewell best-seller long before Meghan carried it. At the time of writing, more than 1,300 people have added the canvas carryall to their carts in the past week per the little statistic above the product's name — so it's also bound to sell out soon.

The versatile bag is both stylish and functional for everyday use. It can be slung over the shoulder as a crossbody and also carried by its two soft leather top handles. Meghan showed both ways to carry it during her tour. Available in three colors, the tote bag normally goes for $98. But as a member, you can snag it for just under $80.

Madewell tote bag

Madewell

Buy It! The Canvas Medium Transport Tote, $78.40 for Madewell Insiders (orig. $98); madewell.com

There's no promo code to fuss with entering to get these savings. You'll just need to be signed into your account for the discount to automatically be added to items in your cart. Don't fret if you're not a member, because it's completely free to sign up. Once you do, you'll get all of Madewell's member perks, like points on purchases, birthday gifts, free shipping, and access to exclusive sales (like the one happening right now).

The Insider sale event only comes around twice a year at Madewell, so you definitely won't want to miss your chance to shop before it ends on Monday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Since there are thousands of styles to choose from, we've also curated a list of some of our favorites from Madewell, like its newly released flare jeans that are $26 off and this sweater tank top that's now under $50.

Scroll down to shop the Madewell Insiders Sale while you still can!

