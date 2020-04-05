Meghan Markle's Facialist Calls Sussexes "Kind and Very Down to Earth"

Photo credit: Charles McQuillan - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Meghan Markle's facialist, Sarah Chapman, has taken to Instagram to praise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Chapman explained, "I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey."

The Instagram post also paid tribute to "Who they are at home, as parents, as partners."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's lives are currently undergoing a huge transition period, now that the couple has stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, and are planning to take some time out before they begin work on their new career path.

Paying tribute to the couple and their young son, Sarah Chapman, a facialist who runs the Skinesis salon in London, wrote, "Through my work I am fortunate to meet some incredible, interesting and inspirational people and over the past 2 ½ years I feel honoured to have spent much time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With Meghan, what began as a client relationship quickly turned into a dear friendship and she welcomed me into their lives."

Chapman continued, "I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey observing the passion for everything they do and compassion for the causes and people they meet, but also to witness the moments other people don’t see. Who they are at home, as parents, as partners, and friends, the kind and very down to earth people they are when no one is watching."

Story continues

The facialist praised the couple and said, "Every day we learn something new and I have been taught so much by them, and I always leave our time together feeling fulfilled and inspired to help people in any small ways I can."

Chapman signed off her post and wrote, "And to Meghan, Harry and little Archie: sending lots of love and positivity during this transition. I know there will be so many ways you will continue to touch people’s lives and enable positive change and we can’t wait to see what you do next. See you soon and thank you for everything you do."

You Might Also Like