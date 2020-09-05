Meghan Markle's engagement ring upgrade was a surprise from Prince Harry

From Harper's BAZAAR

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a beautiful gold trilogy engagement ring back in 2017.

Some 18 months later, royal fans noticed that the Duchess of Sussex's ring had received a significant upgrade when she introduced baby Archie to the world in May, and attended Trooping the Colour a month later.

The ring's gold band had been replaced by a delicate diamond pavé band. It had been reported that Meghan had it changed herself during her pregnancy, but it's now been revealed that it was actually a surprise gift from Prince Harry.

View photos Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images More

In royal biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain: "On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan's.

"The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring."

The jeweller also informed the authors that Prince Harry wanted to make the eternity ring "special", as she told them: "'He's the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful.' (So much so that Harry also thought to have Lorraine resize and reset Meghan's engagement ring with a new diamond band.)"

View photos Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images More

When the couple publicly announced their engagement three years ago, Harry explained the sweet meaning behind the design of her ring.

In his first sit-down interview after breaking the news, he told the BBC: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like