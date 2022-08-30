Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast

Skyler Caruso
Serena Williams
  • Serena Williams
    Serena Williams
    American professional tennis player (born 1981)
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle is not holding back.

Throughout each episode of her recently released podcast titled Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her personal life during intimate conversations centered around gender-specific stereotypes and labels.

"This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she says in the teaser. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Meghan Markle Teases a Return to Instagram After Giving Up Social Media 'Was a Big Adjustment'

Following its release on Aug. 23, the podcast has drawn in a global audience, topping Spotify charts around the world.

In addition to featuring big names such as Serena Williams and Mariah Carey in recent episodes, Markle revealed to The Cut that Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, and Ziwe are also slated to appear.

Between the "negative connotation" she felt around being called "ambitious" when dating Prince Harry to giving Williams advice on her tennis retirement, here are the biggest revelations in Markle's Archetypes podcast.

Meghan Markle revealed Archie's room caught on fire in Africa

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

During the debut episode of Archetypes, Markle opened up to Williams about a traumatizing experience that occurred while on her royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that while she and her husband were at an official engagement in Nyanga, a fire broke out in the nursery where their son, Archie Harrison, was staying. Learning of the horrifying news when they returned to their car, Markle credited their "amazing nanny" for protecting him.

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline

"She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap, and she just said, 'You know what? Let me just go get a snack downstairs,'" began Markle. "In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire extinguished," Meghan said.

She added, "He was supposed to be sleeping in there."

Amid the chaos, Markle said that they had to leave for another scheduled engagement — despite everyone being "in tears" and "shaken" by the incident, something that Williams (who is a mother to daughter Olympia) said she could never have done.

Meghan Markle gave Serena Williams advice on her tennis retirement

I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious Serena Williams; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; Meghan Markle
I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious Serena Williams; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; Meghan Markle

Williams revealed on the first episode that she confided in Markle about her decision to retire from her career as a professional tennis player. In fact, the athlete said that Markle "knew about it for a long time," and even "talked with Harry about it a lot as well."

Markle recalled, "I remember that day you were here at the house and I was like, 'What are you two chatting about?'" Amid their "hour-long" conversation, Williams said, "He was trying to knock some sense into me."

Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Olympia and Bestie Meghan Markle

Markle noted that she "can understand," seemingly alluding to her big decision to exit from her royal life in March 2020. "I think both of us, or the three of us, really know that sometimes the right decision isn't the easiest decision," Markle said of herself, Harry and Williams.

"It's a hard decision and it takes a lot of thought, and a lot of council and a lot of support to just go 'uh-uh-uh,' and just make the choice," she concluded.

Meghan Markle said she felt a 'negative connotation' of the word 'ambitious' when dating Prince Harry

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke &amp;amp; Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.

In the opening episode of the podcast, Markle and Williams discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams.

Markle said that she attended an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles throughout her childhood, one that "always empowered the students to go after what they wanted."

Meghan Markle Says Listeners Can Expect 'the Real Me' on New Podcast: 'I'm Just Excited to Be Myself'

She noted that the feminist ideology and ambition seeped into every aspect of her life, that is until she started dating Prince Harry. "So I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now-husband," she said.

Reflecting on life in the limelight as Prince Harry's partner, she continued, "Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Meghan Markle said she was not treated as a 'Black woman' until she started dating Prince Harry

meghan-markle-mariah-carey
meghan-markle-mariah-carey

Mariah Carey was a featured guest on the second episode of Archetypes, titled "The Duality of Diva," where they discussed today's negative connotations of the word "diva" and being biracial.

The pop icon opened up about how she "didn't fit in" during her youth due to constant moving and living in polarizing neighborhoods. "You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods," Carey explained.

Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man"'

But for Markle, Carey was a trailblazing figure of representation and influence. While Markle noted that for them, fitting in is "very different because we're light-skinned," she referenced a specific time when she felt particularly labeled.

"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan said. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

