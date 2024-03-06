Meghan Markle's Archetypes Podcast Gets a New Look as It Launches on All Platforms for First Time

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced her new partnership with media company Lemonada

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes is back with a new look and a new home!

“Dive into the world of ‘Archetypes’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time,” Lemonada, a media company and podcast network, shared on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account Tuesday.

For the revamp, Archetypes also saw a bit of subtle rebranding. During the show’s run on Spotify, which saw 12 episodes air in 2022, the logo featured green lettering. This time around, Meghan's art features pink. The Lemonada logo was also added to the new art.

Spotify; Lemonada Media Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast

Meghan announced her partnership with Lemonada on Feb. 13.

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” Meghan said in a statement last month.

"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she continued. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

The news of the Archetypes relaunch was announced on the couple’s new website, Sussex.com, which launched on Feb. 12.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Guests featured in the first season of Archetypes include Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton, who all explored common stereotypes that hold women back.

Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign with Speaking Agency in Next Big Move Post-Royal Life

Meghan and Prince Harry's production company Archwell Audio parted ways with Spotify in June 2023.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” Meghan and Prince Harry said in a joint statement at the time.

Chris Jackson/Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

During the final episode for Spotify, Meghan shared they were “working on other ways to keep the conversation going.”

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On March 8, Meghan will mark International Women’s Day by joining Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen at the SXSW Conference for the Opening Day Keynote Panel titled, "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.”

“Women’s representation in media and entertainment has come a long way, but there’s still much to be done, especially for women of color and mothers," a press release for the event reads. "Social media’s omnipresence has raised the stakes, creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular."



Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Emotional Message After Senate Child Safety Hearing

The annual SXSW Conference, which is known for its convergence of technology, film, television and music, kicks off on March 8 in Austin, Texas, and runs through March 16.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.