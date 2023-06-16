Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast dropped by Spotify

Meghan Markle's podcast will not be renewed for a second series by Spotify.

The Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast is being dropped by the streaming service, and reportedly did not produce enough content to warrant a full payout of the $20 million (£15 million) deal she and Prince Harry signed with Spotify in 2020.

In a joint statement from the couple's Archewell media company and Spotify the companies announced they had "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together", according to the New York Post.

"Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform," an Archewell Productions spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.

Archetypes is described on Spotify as "a podcast where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back".

Guests on the show have included Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

It has been nine months since the last episode of Archetypes aired. There are 12 episodes in total with titles such as Breaking Down the Bimbo, Upending the Angry Black Woman Myth, and The Audacity of the Activist.

In December, it won the top podcast award at the People's Choice Award in Los Angeles.

Along with Spotify, the royal couple also signed deals with Netflix, which released an eponymous documentary series about the couple last year, and Penguin Random House, the publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare.

The news comes after Spotify announced this month it will cut 200 jobs as it changes its approach to podcasts.

Prince Harry is currently suing the publisher of the Daily Mirror for damages, claiming journalists were linked to unlawful methods used to obtain information, charges Mirror Group Newspapers deny.