Meghan Markle Wore All White After Labor Day But Her Outfit Had an Autumnal Twist

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle touched down in Düsseldorf, Germany, to join her husband Prince Harry for the 2023 Invictus Games. So far, her stay has been nothing short of fabulous 'fits and tons of public displays of affection with her husband. Right after sporting one chic monochromatic beige look, Markle traded in the tans for brighter, much more rebellious ensemble.

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry attended a volleyball match between Ukraine and Nigeria. For the sporting event, Meghan wore an all-white OOTD (no whites after Labor Day be damned) that consisted of a Ralph Lauren sweater vest paired with matching skinny jeans.

Instead of keeping the look entirely cohesive with white shoes, Markle wore black ballet flats with an ankle strap and accessorized with a gold bangle, a matching wristwatch, and several rings, including her wedding band. Markle wore her hair straight with a deep center part, though, at one point, she threw it up into a ponytail. Her glam, while fairly simple, and included black eyeliner, feathered lashes, and a glossy pink lip.

During the game, Markle was seen holding a Nigerian flag in the stands (she recently discovered she has ancestral ties to the country) while Harry wrapped his arms around her. At one point, the duke and duchess left the bleachers to present the winning team with medals and meet athletes.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the fact that Meghan is not wearing her engagement ring during the games. But, not to worry, because if the couple's loved-up appearance wasn't enough to prove it, sources assured People that all is good between the two. Markle is simply getting the special piece repaired "because a setting came loose."

