Meghan Markle Wore My Go-To Two-Piece Spring Outfit Formula, and I Found Similar Sets Under $100 on Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It makes spring dressing a breeze.

Getty

No matter the season, if I am out and about, my outfit of choice is a two-piece suit set — it always makes you look put together without even trying. On breezier spring days, you are completely covered, and in warmer weather, you can opt for a blazer and shorts combo over full-length trousers. The styling formula is so good, even royals are getting in on it. Meghan Markle was recently spotted at a Lakers game sporting a matching blazer, shorts, and belt set, and as soon as I caught wind of the paparazzi shot, I knew I had to add the set to my collection.

Getty

After a quick search, I found she was wearing Staud’s Maxwell Linen Blazer and Eris Belted Linen Shorts courtside. The peach pink set she’s wearing in the photo is unsurprisingly now sold out, but I found the same set on Nordstrom in a universally flattering beige color.

Sold separately, the blazer is made of lined, lightweight linen that’s perfect for spring and comes in sizes XS to XL. It has hidden buttons on the inner lapel and functional flapped welt pockets. The shorts are also lined with breathable linen and feature a longer length fit for an easy, effortless feel. They come with a matching belt with black piping around the edge and silver grommets.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $245; nordstrom.com

While I can see why Markle reached for this easy-to-style set, the $620 price tag is a bit outside of my budget — but this won't stop me from achieving this look at a more affordable price. The Sysea Two-Piece Set and Tcremisa Two-Piece Suit Set are my go-tos from Amazon for achieving that royal look on a budget. At $69 and $46, respectively, they're both a quarter of the price of Staud’s and come in a bundle with a blazer and shorts.

The Sysea set is more of a splurge but more closely resembles Markle's suit because of its light and airy linen-like feel. It's available in nine colors and sizes S to XL. I particularly love that the shorts have a drawstring and elastic waist for a comfortable fit, as opposed to the rigidness of a classic suit pant.

Story continues

Amazon

Shop now: $69; amazon.com

Tcremisa's set is a bit more fitted to the body and has a true tailored fit, so if you want something more relaxed, I recommend sizing up (it comes in sizes S to 3XL). Like Markle’s suit, it comes with a coordinating belt and is available in a similar color, plus 18 other shades.

Amazon

Shop now: $43 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

From what we can see from Markle’s off-guard snaps, she paired the peach Staud set with a white top, plus matching nude pumps and a clutch, A lesson in how this cropped version of a traditional suit set can still look professional. Similar to Markle, my favorite way to style these Amazon sets is with a white tank or for a risqué look on date nights, nothing at all. You can take this timeless suit duo from the office to courtside with just a quick swap.

If you are looking for light and easy spring styling, snag Sysea's $69 and Tcremisa's $43 two-piece suit sets from Amazon — or shop Staud’s Maxwell Linen Blazer and Eris Belted Linen Shorts from Nordstrom to get Markle's exact look.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.