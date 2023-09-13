Meghan Markle Wore A Thing: Contrast J.Crew Cardigan With Staud Shorts Edition

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf with Prince Harry, who founded the sporting event in honor of wounded, injured and sick servicepeople. And for the occasion, she seemed to be channeling some recent runway trends with a monochromatic, neutral toned-outfit.

The Duchess of Sussex went for a laid-back — but still polished — combination, tucking a black blouse into a pair of pleated linen shorts by Staud (in the oat milk hue) — all clasped together by a black leather Givenchy logo belt. But the star of the outfit, perhaps, is Markle's contrast cardigan by J.Crew. With a cream body and black trim, the cozy knit is a more casual alternative to a blazer that still feels Duchess-worthy. (People seem to be noticing... after all, the J.Crew site is currently down.) Markle completed the look with a pair of classic Chanel slingback flats.

J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer with Contrast Trim, $158, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Staud Luisa Short in Oat Milk, $175, available here (sizes 00-12)

Chanel Slingback Flats, $1,050, available here

