Meghan Markle Wore a Sleek Halter Dress With a Chest Cutout

The Duke and Duchess arrived at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge after they announced their new Netflix shows.

Meghan Markle just kicked off the weekend wearing a dress with a chest cutout — and that's not a style move that you'd expect from a royal, even one that's stepped away from her official duties. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, ahead of the Royal Salute Polo Challenge. It's an annual event that raises money for a cause close to Harry's heart, Sentebale. The organization, which the duke founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, works to "help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS," according to People, which published photos of Meghan's cream-colored dress.

The Heidi Merrick dress included a crisscross halter-style bodice that created a cutout at the midriff and a wide, cummerbund waistband, as well as a midi-length A-line skirt with thick box pleats. She finished the look with vintage Chanel earrings, a Valentino bag, and Aquazzura shoes. Attendees also shared video clips of the Sussexes at the event.

Meghan has attended the event several times, including in 2018, when it was held in Windsor.



The polo match in Florida, which also included an appearance by Harry's pal Nacho Figueras, comes just one day after the Sussexes announced that Archewell Productions would be teaming up with Netflix for a pair of new shows, with one centered on polo and the very event that the duo attended today. Filming for the series did take place at the event, People confirmed. Harry and Meghan are set to be credited as executive producers on the series, but will not star in it — though the publication notes that they'll probably appear in it via a cameo or two.



"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," a statement about the upcoming project shared.



Figueras met Harry at a charity match benefiting Sentebale back in 2007 and the two hit it off immediately. The model and polo pro previously told People that noticed Harry's passion for the sport immediately.

"From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity," Figueras said. "Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it."



