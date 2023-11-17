Meghan Markle Wears Proenza Schouler to Celebrate Women With 'Variety'

Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

It finally happened: After her series of September appearances at Prince Harry's Invictus Games, Meghan Markle stepped out of the house, offering us a chance to appreciate her elegant style.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Variety Thursday night in Los Angeles for its annual "Power of Women event, walking the red carpet in a beige Proenza Schouler lambskin dress. Sculpted with a careful asymmetry on the bodice, it hung from Markle's shoulder; and, as she often does with long dresses, she kept her tresses in a low bun, maintaining the New York-based label's garment the sartorial centerpiece.

This is the latest in a long string of neutral outfits from the Duchess. Like the reserved hue of the gown, accessories were kept lowkey: patent and black Aquazzura pumps with a black clutch and flecks of gold jewelry. (Well, as lowkey as you can be when you're Meghan Markle.)

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

A white embellished shift dress by Valentino at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Homepage Photo: Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

