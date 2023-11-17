Advertisement

Meghan Markle Wears Proenza Schouler to Celebrate Women With 'Variety'

Andrea Bossi
·1 min read
Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

It finally happened: After her series of September appearances at Prince Harry's Invictus Games, Meghan Markle stepped out of the house, offering us a chance to appreciate her elegant style.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Variety Thursday night in Los Angeles for its annual "Power of Women event, walking the red carpet in a beige Proenza Schouler lambskin dress. Sculpted with a careful asymmetry on the bodice, it hung from Markle's shoulder; and, as she often does with long dresses, she kept her tresses in a low bun, maintaining the New York-based label's garment the sartorial centerpiece.

This is the latest in a long string of neutral outfits from the Duchess. Like the reserved hue of the gown, accessories were kept lowkey: patent and black Aquazzura pumps with a black clutch and flecks of gold jewelry. (Well, as lowkey as you can be when you're Meghan Markle.)

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

<p>A white <a href="https://fashionista.com/2021/09/meghan-markle-2021-global-citizen-live-valentino-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:embellished shift dress by Valentino;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">embellished shift dress by Valentino</a> at the <a href="https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/info/2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Global Citizen Live;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">2021 Global Citizen Live</a> event. <em>Photo: </em><em>John Lamparski/Getty Images</em></p><p>Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images</p>

Homepage Photo: Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

