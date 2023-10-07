Meghan Markle Has Been Wearing J.Crew on Repeat This Fall, and These 11 Fashion Finds Are Now an Extra 60% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop best-selling cardigans, cargo pants, boyfriend jeans, and $118 dresses that are now just just $21

People / Tyler Roeland

We’ve reached that point in the year when most shoppers are on the hunt for new tops, dresses, and pants to add to the rotation that are comfortable, stylish, and will carry them through the next few months. If you need some inspiration, take a page out of Meghan Markle’s style book, as she’s been wearing J.Crew pieces that fill the bill. And to sweeten the deal, J.Crew is having a super sale in its clearance section right now.

Through October 9 at midnight, you can score an additional 60 percent off on marked-down apparel at J.Crew; just. enter the promo code SALETIME at checkout. You'll want to make sure to add your favorites to your cart right away because popular items are flying off the virtual shelves.

We've scoured the site and compiled a list of the best deals, so you can find the best options that deserve a spot in your closet.

Fall-Ready Styles on Sale at J.Crew

Story continues

Related: We Tested 17 Pairs of Jeans — Here’s How Each Fared Among Different Sizes and Body Types

J.Crew Rollneck Sweater Shell, $22 (Save 69%)

J.Crew

$70

$22

Buy on jcrew.com

During the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany Markle wore a similar Rollneck Sweater Shell. While her exact top is sold out, this turtleneck-style tank top is ideal for those in-between fall days when you want the look of a layered turtleneck but not the excessive warmth.

The 100 percent cotton formulation is moisture-wicking, so it's made for layering, and it’s available in sizes XXS through 3X. Swap out your favorite white tank top for this one to wear under your blazers during the fall and winter months for a cozier twist.

J.Crew Related-Fit Tapered Cargo Pant, $44 (Save 72%)

J.Crew

$158

$44

Buy on jcrew.com

Cargo pants are certainly having a moment, and if you’re looking for a denim alternative, check out this pair from J.Crew. These high-rise pants are made from 100 percent cotton, so they offer a bit of stretch, and they are available in khaki and green in sizes 23 through 37.

Want to keep your look casual? Wear your favorite sneakers or clogs with the pants, or opt for heels or a pointed-top pump for a polished look for the office or a night out. "They made these to perfection," one reviewer shared.

J.Crew New Ribbed Jackie Cardigan Sweater, $35 (Save Up to 80%)

J.Crew

$110

$35

Buy on jcrew.com

If you're only going to buy one thing during J.Crew's sale, let it be this best-selling ribbed cotton-blend cardigan sweater. It's currently up to a whopping 80 percent off, and you can choose from green, blue, and pink. Pair it with trousers and a button-down shirt for the office, or with jeans when going out to brunch or running errands.

J.Crew Cotton-Blend Short-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $29 (Save 68%)

J.Crew

$90

$29

Buy on jcrew.com

You can never go wrong with a turtleneck — it’s a classic for a reason. This cotton-blended turtleneck sweater is made from the brand’s cotton and cashmere blended fabric, and it has short sleeves, so it will layer well with your finest blazer or overcoat. If you're looking for a more relaxed ‘’fit, pair the sweater with jeans, your favorite leggings, or a maxi skirt. It typically costs $90, but right now, it’s marked down to just $29.

“I've been looking for a short-sleeved sweater that can transition well into fall and this is it! I love the knit and the fit,” one customer enthused.

Related: The Very Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023

No matter your style, there are tons of Fall basics available at this J.Crew clearance sale. Sizes are selling out quickly, so add your favorites to your cart ASAP before these double discounts disappear in less than 48 hours.

J.Crew Ruffle-Collar Mini Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin, $21 (Save 84%)

J.Crew

$128

$21

Buy on jcrew.com

J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Ecru, $53 (Save 64%)

J.Crew

$148

$54

Buy on jcrew.com

J.Crew Sequin Sweater-Polo, $38 (Save 68%)

J.Crew

$118

$38

Buy on jcrew.com

J.Crew Sailor Heritage Chino Pant, $32 (Save 67%)

J.Crew

$98

$32

Buy on jcrew.com

J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch in Festival Pink, $38 (Save 688%)

J.Crew

$118

$38

Buy on jcrew.com

J.Crew Ruffle-Trim Garçon Shirt in Cotton Poplin, $44 (Save Up to 66%)

J.Crew

$118

$44

Buy on jcrew.com

J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slouchy-Straight Jean in Black, $37 (Save 75%)

J.Crew

$148

$37

Buy on jcrew.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.