Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham And More Celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 During Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, individuals celebrated Mother’s Day 2020 in various, and rather unprecedented, ways over the weekend.

Last week, the UK government advised everyone to practice social distancing to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, which includes avoiding non-essential use of public transport and working from home where possible, avoid gatherings with friends and family and stay more than two metres from others when outside.

As a result, many families celebrated Mother’s Day by using video calls to send their well wishes, organised letterbox flower deliveries via the post and recorded voice messages to remind their loved ones that while they can’t see each other in person, they’re still in their thoughts.

Several celebrities used social media to wish the special women in their lives a happy mother’s day, including the royal family and the Beckhams.

Here is how celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day 2020 during Covid-19:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a post with the words ‘mummy, mum, mom, mama, granny, nan’ on their official Instagram account, @sussexroyal, on Sunday.

‘No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you,’ they captioned the post.

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer shared several pictures on her Instagram account of her mother and four children: Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

An excerpt of the post’s caption reads: ‘So many of us won’t be able to see our mums today. Most of us will be sending them virtual love and gratitude, while thinking especially of the families with those on the frontlines taking care of others. We will all continue to be kind and resilient.’

Queen Elizabeth II

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the Queen and the Queen’s mother taken in 1951, the royal family’s official Instagram account posted their sentiments on Mother’s Day.

‘Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be,’ the caption of the photo reads.

‘Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.’

David Beckham

The former footballer shared a photo of him and his wife Victoria, his mum Sandra and his mother-in-law Jackie Adams on Mother’s Day on Instagram.

‘Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum. We love you so much. So sad we can’t all be together today but wanted you to know how much we miss and love you,’ he captioned the sweet post.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent their well wishes to mothers across the world on Sunday, stating that they were thinking of everyone ‘together and apart’ during coronavirus.

The photos shared on their official Instagram account included one of the proud parents with their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in Norfolk, another of the prince and Prince Harry with Diana Princess of Wales, one of Carole Middleton with Kate and a fourth of a card from Prince George to his famous mother.

