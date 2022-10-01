Meghan Markle ‘very unhappy’ over ‘racist’ headline written for 2017 cover issue of Vanity Fair

Meghan Markle was “very unhappy” with a cover issue of Vanity Fair because she believed the headline referring to her relationship with Prince Harry was “racist”, according to a new book.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was reportedly furious with the headline of the October 2017 issue of the magazine, which read: “She’s Just Wild about Harry.”

She was reportedly upset by the headline because it shares its name with the title of a song performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in the 1939 film Babes in Arms, which features people dancing in blackface.

The book – Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown by Valentine Low – also claims that Meghan was troubled by the photo of her used on the cover, and described the story overleaf as “negative”.

“They [Harry and Meghan] tried to get it changed online, because [they thought] it had been racially motivated,” a source told author Low.

“She was looking to throw blame in every possible direction, despite it having been a positive piece,” the source said.

“She did not like the photographs. She thought the story was negative. She was upset that it was about Harry, not about her.”

The relationship between Harry and Meghan began in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017, weeks after the Vanity Fair issue went to print.