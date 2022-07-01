Meghan Markle Is Very Clear About Her And Prince Harry's Stance On Roe V. Wade

Sakaynah Hunter
·4 min read
Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images
Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Meghan Markle has given a rousing, damning statement on the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe V. Wade, advocating strongly for women's choice and updating the world n Harry's position too.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had previously promised a constitutional right to abortion since 1973, Meghan Markle has spoken out about her and husband Prince Harry's stance on the matter.

The change in law advocates Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks and means half of the states in the US are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans.

Prior to now, in 1992, the Supreme Court's ruling in Planned Parenthood v Casey restricted abortions from happening for non-medical reasons as early as the first trimester, meaning some states already have confining measures in place.

This includes a requirement that young women involve their parents or a judge in the abortion decision.

Joined by journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, Markle spoke to former CNN chief White House correspondent and News Not Noise founder Jessica Yellin about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the future of women's reproductive rights.

Markle, who in 2020 opened up about having suffered a miscarriage and her thoughts on reproductive rights as a mother, expressed her gratitude for having her children - Archie, three and Lilibet, one - and elaborated on reproductive rights as a mother.

The 40-year-old told Vogue: 'I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body.

'What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises.'

Photo credit: SOPA Images - Getty Images
Photo credit: SOPA Images - Getty Images

She added: 'The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.'

Markle asserted: 'Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy', highlighting the importance of women being able to feel physically safe.

'Frankly, whether it’s a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it’s about having a choice.'

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the risks women face in the states where abortion is illegal, saying: 'This is having a very real impact on women’s bodies and lives starting now.'

She continued: 'Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger.

'Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk.

'Some will have to source abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies. Others who are pregnant and find themselves in a medical emergency will be at the mercy of doctors and lawyers to determine if a procedure that is needed to save her life can even be done at all.

Photo credit: SOPA Images - Getty Images
Photo credit: SOPA Images - Getty Images

'What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.'

On the impact of state abortion regulations on black women, Markle said: 'Women of colour and especially Black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on.'

She added: 'It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities.'

Markle touched on the importance of men getting involved in championing women's reproductive rights, saying: 'Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.

'They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.'

Speaking of Prince Harry, she added: 'My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.

'And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair.

When previously speaking at a London Forum in 2018, Markle said 'Harry and I see the world so similarly'.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr praises his dictator father as he is sworn in as new Philippines president

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of a dictator who kept the Philippines under the grip of martial law for years, praised his father as he was sworn in as the country's new president. Mr Marcos Jr won a landslide victory in last month's election, after what his critics say has been a decades-long effort to change public perceptions of a family that lived lavishly at the top of one of the world's most infamous kleptocracies. "My father built more and better roads, produced more rice than all administrations before his," Mr Marcos Jr added, as he also praised the infrastructure projects established by his equally controversial predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

  • Prince Charles Met Lilibet For The First Time And It Was 'Emotional,' Report Says

    The release of the details surrounding Prince Charles’ meeting with Lili, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, comes at an interesting time for the heir to the throne.

  • Emma Raducanu brands claims she's cracking under pressure 'a joke' after Wimbledon exit

    Emma Raducanu branded suggestions that she is under pressure as “a joke” after crashing out of her third consecutive Grand Slam in the second round in her defeat against Caroline Garcia.

  • Spanish player dumped out of Wimbledon on a penalty when he smashed ball out of court in anger on match point

    Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was facing match point against Jiri Vesely when he lashed a ball out of the court.

  • Here's How To Replicate Margot Robbie's Retro 'Barbie' Rollerblading 'Fit

    Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are looking so good in their 'Barbie' movie outfits, and people want to shop the look. Read on to find out how to replicate it.

  • Angelina Jolie Walks the Streets of Rome in a Breezy White Ensemble

    And Saint Laurent's It bag of the summer.

  • Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

    ‘Let me address the elephant in the room,’ says Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man in a new video

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced