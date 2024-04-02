Meghan Markle Is "Very Anxious" About Returning to England With Prince Harry in May

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Prince Harry is heading back to England in May for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games — and apparently, Meghan Markle might join him. Emphasis on “might,” since she's reportedly “very anxious” about returning to the UK (fully understandable considering what she went through during her time as a working royal).

“The dates and details are being kept very hush-hush,” a source recently noted to The Express. “Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests, and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC.”

If Meghan does join Harry, there's a good chance the couple might bring their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who haven't seen their royal grandparents in a while. “Charles and Camilla have very good relationships with their other grandchildren, and everyone is keen for them to have a stronger bond with Archie and Lily,” the source mused. “Both Harry and Meghan are keen for the children to become closer with Harry’s family, but she’s very anxious about returning to England.”

They also added that this trip could be “a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the royal family and the British people at the same time,” but “the children’s attendance is still up in the air because they will only visit the UK if their mother Meghan decides to attend. Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service, and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over.”

Here's to hoping everything works out in the least dramatic way possible!

