Meghan Markle Twins with Kate Middleton in Black and White Ensemble During New York Outing

Stephanie Petit
·2 min read
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are channeling the same summer style!

On Monday evening, Meghan and Prince Harry left dinner at Locanda Verde in Lower Manhattan hand-in-hand amid their latest trip to New York City. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sported her third outfit of the day, a Gabriela Hearst black strapless jumpsuit with white fold-over trim paired with black heels. She accessorized her look with small hoop earrings and her go-to pinky ring from Shiffon Co., which promotes women's empowerment.

Meghan's ensemble was reminiscent of the glamorous gown that her sister-in-law Kate, 40, wore on the red carpet in May to the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London's Leicester Square. The Duchess of Cambridge's floor-length Roland Mouret gown was also black and featured a white off-the-shoulder neckline.

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London
the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton

The style is a favorite of other royal women as well. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wore an almost identical ensemble at an Amsterdam concert in 2017. The outfit appears almost identical to Kate's dress, but Máxima's is actually a chic jumpsuit by the same designer.

In her own style twist, Queen Máxima accessorized with a black shawl draped around her arms.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands dressed in an jumpsuit from designer Rouland Mouret attends the opening of the new season of the Concertgebouw orchestra on September 14, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands dressed in an jumpsuit from designer Rouland Mouret attends the opening of the new season of the Concertgebouw orchestra on September 14, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Queen Maxima

Meghan and Kate have been fashion doppelgängers plenty of times before. Earlier this year, they both put their own spin on white suits, just weeks apart.

During Kate and Prince William's second day of their visit to Jamaica on March 23, she stepped out in a white blazer and fitted pants as well as white shoes. She added a bright flash of color with an orange blouse and matching handbag.

Then on April 15, Meghan made her first appearance at the Invictus Games in The Hague sporting an all-white ensemble. She paired her wide-leg trousers with an oversized blazer and even went with white accessorizes, including her handbag and heels.

kate middleton, meghan markle
kate middleton, meghan markle

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry traveled from their California home to New York, where Harry gave a special address for Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations.

During the speech, Prince Harry spoke about his own passion for Africa since his first visit at age 13 — including how it connected him to two important women in his life: his wife, Meghan, and his mother, Princess Diana.

"For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again," the Duke of Sussex, 37, said. "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

During the Big Apple visit on Monday, Meghan also stepped out for lunch with friend and political activist Gloria Steinem.

