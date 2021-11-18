Meghan Markle Talks About Archie's 'Adjustment' to Being a Big Brother to Lili

Meghan Markle on Ellen

Meghan Markle is opening up about life as a mom of two for the first time.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her 2-year-old son Archie "loves being a big brother" to 5-month-old Lili, who was born in June — but it did come with an adjustment period.

"I think it's just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting,' " she told the talk show host.

Meghan continued, "Suddenly we realized, 'Oh, right.' Everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, 'Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.' "

"He's so sweet," DeGeneres responded, which Meghan echoed.

Meghan Markle on Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, relocated to California with their growing family last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"Obviously, we are neighbors so we see each other a lot," DeGeneres said. "I love that you all moved here, and Harry is loving it, right?"

"He loves it," Meghan responded.

"What does he love about California?" the host asked.

"Well, we moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great," Meghan said. "But we're just happy."

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The Ellen Degeneres Show Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The mom of two also shared a new photo of Archie in the chicken coop, appropriately titled "Archie's Chick Inn," on the family's property of their Montecito home.

"He's so sweet with the chickens too," DeGeneres said. "Archie is just such a gentle soul."

Meghan also opened up about the family's plans for Thanksgiving.

"I love to cook," she said. "We'll be home and we'll just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit One World Observatory

Taylor Hill/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The couple previously opened up about their new life in California during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry said.

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?' " Harry added, sharing Archie's new vocabulary.