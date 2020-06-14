Meghan Markle is still "absolutely involved" with Smart Works patronage

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Duchess Meghan might have moved to Los Angeles, but she still supports the charities and causes she made commitments to during her time as a senior member of the royal family.

In a new interview with The Flock, Kate Stephens, the chief executive officer of Smart Works, discussed Meghan's continued work with the charity.

Recently, Meghan surprised a Smart Works client with a one-on-one coaching session over Zoom, and according to Stephens, this is the perfect example of the duchess's enduring involvement in the charity.

Stephens revealed: "She saw the impact we were able to have, in terms of both the clothes and the coaching, in helping women. I think that's always been a part of her own ethos, so she came quietly to see us over the course of that year and then when we asked her to be our patron, she said yes, which was lovely."

Of the duchess's hands-on approach, Stephens explained, "She's had great ideas and has been a great inspiration to our clients above all else. Whenever she comes to see us, she always gets involved in dressing and coaching our clients as well as bringing her ideas to the table too. And she still is absolutely involved."

Smart Works was one the first royal patronages the Duchess of Sussex was given. Meghan previously launched a capsule collection of workwear with the charity, which supports unemployed and disadvantaged women preparing for interviews.

"I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good," the Duchess said in a statement last year.

"When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career."

Meghan remains the patron of Smart Works.

