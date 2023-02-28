Meghan Markle stars in coffee advert in first appearance since Spare and South Park controversy

Meghan Markle has appeared in a promo video on Instagram for Clevr Blends, a coffee brand she invested in several years ago.

It marks the first time the Duchess of Sussex has appeared on our screens since the release of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, along with the duke’s tell-all memoir Spare.

Celvr Blends is billed as a “wellness coffee”, which is said to be one of the duchess first investments she made after stepping down as a working royal in early 2020.

The company, which has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, brands itself as selling “self-care” products, including “Super Lattes” which apparently help energy, stress and sleep.

The video, which was posted on the Clevr Blends account on Monday (27 February), shows founder Hannah Mendoza introducing the brand and welcoming Meghan, who is wearing jeans and a beige trench coat, while they sip coffee together.

The founder then says in a voiceover that the story of the company’s success still “blows” her mind, and cites Meghan as an investor.

She explained: “Three years ago, everything changed. None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes.

“Not only did she love the product but she was extremely passionate about female founders and sustainable sourcing.

“Meghan ended up becoming our first investor, advisor and biggest Clevr advocate. Our small but mighty team was so not ready for this and ended up selling out for two months.

“We grew our team. launched amazing new products and decided to dip our toe into retail. We owe so much of that to women uplifting women....we have big plans for the future.”

Mendoza then explained how Meghan sent tumeric lattes to her friends, one of which was American TV host Oprah Winfrey, who also appeared in the video making the drink.

The appearance comes after a recent episode of South Park mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to reports, the episode didn’t go down well with the royal couple.

Earlier this month, the adult animation series set its sights on the pair in an episode titled “The World-Wide Privacy Tour”.

The Meghan and Harry characters in South Park (Paramount Plus)

While their names are not specifically mentioned in the episode, the characters featured are a red-headed prince and his wife, who wears an outfit that is noticeably similar to one Markle has worn in the past.

The latest episode shows the prince character promoting a book titled Waaaagh, which appears to be a reference to Harry’s memoir, Spare, which was published in January.