Meghan Markle is all smiles as she is pictured for the first time since release of controversial royal book Endgame

Meghan Markle during 2023's Invictus Games (Getty)

Meghan Markle has been pictured for the first time since the release of Omid Scobie's explosive book, Endgame.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Santa Barbara, California, which is just a few miles away from her home in Montecito, where she resides with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the mum-of-two looked casual in an all-black ensemble, sporting black leggings and a black long-sleeved t-shirt. She completed the look with dark shades and New Balance sneakers, and added a splash of colour with the addition of a green baseball cap.

While Meghan looked very relaxed, her latest outing comes amid a turbulent time for the royal family amid the release of Scobie's book, in which he makes a number of controversial claims.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed for the first time since the release of Endgame (Samir Hussein)

Endgame, which was released in late November, examines the current state of the British monarchy and what it "must change in order to survive".

It claims that Meghan and the Princess of Wales haven't spoken in four years, stating there has been "almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019".

Despite Princess Kate's previously close relationship with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, the book adds: "For the princess, there's no going back, even in her relationship with Harry."

Omid Scobie's book makes several controversial claims about the royal family (Getty)

The book also claims that Princess Anne "persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage" from Harry and Meghan. The couple officially left their Windsor home in July this year.

While the book delves into Prince William and Harry's strained relationship, it claims that Meghan remains in contact with King Charles and sends the monarch photographs of her children.

In a recent interview with The Times, Scobie stressed that he did not interview Meghan for the book.

The book examines the current state of the British monarchy

The journalist insisted he is "not her (Meghan's) friend" adding: "I have mutual friends with (Meghan), and that definitely helps with getting information and breaking details."

HELLO! has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representatives. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment.

Meghan's stroll in Santa Barbara also comes during a significant period for her husband, whose legal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK will reach the High Court on Tuesday.

Prince Harry's legal challenge against the Home Office begins on Tuesday (Chris Jackson)

The Duke is taking action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

The claim will be heard over two-and-a-half days, with a decision expected at a later date.