Meghan Markle Smiles for a Selfie in Los Angeles Ahead of N.Y.C. Trip for World Mental Health Day

The Duchess of Sussex posed for a photo with a group on their way to dinner

Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle was out and about in Los Angeles ahead of her trip to New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, smiled for a selfie with journalist Jen Su and two other friends that the TV host posted to Instagram on Thursday.



"Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation," Su captioned the snap, which was taken in a parking lot at night.

Su shared the image again to open a subsequent Instagram carousel and shed more light on the surprise meeting.

"Arrived in L.A. and ran right into the fabulous Meghan Markle. Amazing way to start the trip!" Su said.

The image hit social media on the same day that PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry will step out in New York City next week for World Mental Health Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for their Archewell Foundation's first in-person event, providing a platform for parents navigating mental health challenges in today's digital age.

The Archewell Foundation will host 'The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age' to give voice to families who are passionate about building a safer online world for children and teens, PEOPLE exclusively revealed. The conversation will explore how we as a community, both globally and locally, are creating positive change and supporting one another in developing solutions to empower families and uplift our collective mental well-being.

The summit will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss connected to their child’s social media use. Meghan and Harry have been working with the parents involved in next week's event behind the scenes, PEOPLE has learned.

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a meeting with NATO representatives at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany

"The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE. "Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families."

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, will participate in the summit alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to discuss the importance of this work and explore potential solutions, in a conversation moderated by Carson Daly, Board Member of Project Healthy Minds.

The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit will be Meghan and Harry's first trip to N.Y.C. following the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May, where the Duchess of Sussex was honored. The following day, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

Harry and Meghan have long made mental health a key tenant of their public work, and have supported World Mental Health Day and Mental Health Awareness Month with a youth focus in recent years. In 2020, the couple joined the Teenager Therapy podcast and spoke to five senior students at an Anaheim, California, high school about prioritizing mental health. In May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time with teens aged 14 to 18 from AHA! Santa Barbara about how mental well-being is affected by societal pressures and social media in the digital age.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made multiple mental health-related engagements before stepping back from their royal roles in 2020, from a beachfront chat with OneWave, an Australian surf group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health, and visit to Waves for Change, an organization that supports local mentors providing mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under-resourced communities in South Africa.

The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit will be Harry and Meghan's first joint appearance since the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, which marked the sixth cycle of the international adaptive sports tournament for service personnel and veterans that the Duke of Sussex launched in 2014.

Joshua Sammer/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany

