Meghan Markle Shares a Tender Moment Onstage With Prince Harry in New York

Family is everything to Meghan Markle. The former Suits star, along with her husband Prince Harry, recently led a forum on raising kids in the digital age, sharing that they've been working with parents who have experienced loss due to social media to find innovative solutions and safety measures.

The World Mental Health Day event, held in New York City, also included a panel discussion with the Sussexes and the U.S. Surgeon General, moderated by Carson Daly. Daly decided to dig into the couple's personal connection to the issue. After all, their kids are too young to understand social media or even want to be on it. He asked, “As a mom of two young kids, after the stories that we heard today from these families that you've gotten to know over the past year and the work that Archewell is doing in this space, where is this on the priority list, not as a kick-ass woman, but as a mom? Excuse my French!,” per People.

"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life—outside, of course, being a wife to this one," answered Markle, gesturing to her husband (and wearing an immaculate white ensemble). “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

She continued, “it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we're able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit…Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe.”

