Meghan Markle Shared the Powerful Quote She Displayed in Her Bedroom

Meghan Markle spoke at Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday.

She discussed online misinformation as well as the incessant criticism she's faced, both on and offline.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a quote by Georgia O’Keefe that she once displayed in her room: "I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free."

Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit Tuesday, Meghan Markle revealed her approach to the constant criticism she faces, sharing a meaningful quote she once displayed in her room. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with Fortune's senior editor Ellen McGirt about the importance of combating online misinformation, as well as the incessant attacks she's faced both on and offline.

"You’re not the only powerful woman who has had a sitting president take a shot at you, mobs come at you, powerful people and powerful forces try to take you down or try to disparage your message," McGirt said, as People reports. In response, Meghan said she ignores the "noise," focusing instead on following her "own moral compass" and leading a "purpose-driven life."

"There are always going to be naysayers," the Duchess of Sussex said. "But at the end of the day…you know, I used to have a quote up in my room many, many moons ago and it resonates now perhaps more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world. It’s by Georgia O’Keefe and it’s, 'I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.'"

"The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all of these other opinions, of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to just live with truth and live with authenticity, and that is how I choose to move through the world," Meghan finished.





