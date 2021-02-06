Meghan Markle Sent the Internet Into a Frenzy When She Wore These Sneakers — and They’re on Sale
Getty
Every season is sneaker season, if you ask us. From floral dresses to sweaters and jeans, there's nothing you can't pair with a sneaker with a classic silhouette and crisp white hue. They're versatile enough to be worn year-round, which means it's always a good time to invest in a new pair. But this weekend is an especially great time, because there's a massive under-the-radar sale happening for one of the footwear brands countless celebrities love.
For less than 48 hours, anyone who's a Rue La La member can score tons of Veja sneakers for up to 40 percent off. Instantly recognizable by its signature stitched "V" on the sides of its sneakers, the French brand has gained a lot of popularity over the years for its sustainable, fair-trade styles that are made from leather sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms and tanned with vegetable materials.
Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the famous fans of the brand's eco-friendly kicks. Spoiler: The Veja Esplar sneakers Emrata wears on repeat are included in the sale!
Splash (2); Getty
Meghan Markle quite literally caused an internet frenzy after she wore the Veja V10s during a royal engagement in Australia in 2018 — searches for her sneakers increased by 113 percent, according to The Lyst Index. If you didn't treat your feet a pair back then, you can score her exact V10s for $30 off right now while signed in to your Rue La La account.
Rue La La
Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com
Not signed up? Don't worry, because it's completely, 100 percent free and easy to join. Just enter your email address to gain access to the sale, along with all of Rue La La's other exclusive daily offers. The online shopping destination has easily become one of our favorites for finding amazingly low prices on everything from popular name-brand fashion staples to designer clothing, shoes, and handbags. And when you sign up, there's no hidden fees later on, so it really is a win-win.
Rue La La sales only happen for a few days, meaning you'll have to act fast if you want to get in on the amazing deals. And there's not much time left to take advantage of the Veja sneaker flash event — it ends on Monday, February 8.
So if you've been looking for an excuse to treat yourself this weekend, go ahead and buy yourself a pair of the celeb-approved Veja sneakers while you can get them for less.
Rue La La
Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com
Rue La La
Buy It! Veja Esplar Canvas Sneaker, $115.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com
Rue La La
Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.