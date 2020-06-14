Meghan Markle Sends Heartfelt Message to Beloved Charity on Anniversary of Grenfell Tower Fire

Meghan Markle has delivered a heartfelt message to one of her most beloved U.K. charities on the third anniversary of the devastating Grenfell Tower disaster in London.

Speaking via an audio message from her new home of Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex praised the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen for being “the example of love in action.” The Hubb Community Kitchen was formed to provide a community support network by survivors of the 2017 tower block fire, which killed 72 victims.

“I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community,” Meghan said, according to the London Evening Standard.

“And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose," she shared.

Meghan continued, “I’m so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle helps to prep some food at the Hubb Comunity Kitchen in November 2018

Shutterstock Meghan Markle helps out at the Hubb Comunity Kitchen in November 2018

The mother of one publicly supported the Hubb Community Kitchen in her first major role as a royal when she hosted a Kensington Palace lunch to mark the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, a special recipe book she helped create with the members of the kitchen in September 2018.

Her husband Prince Harry, 34, and her mother, Doria Ragland (who flew in from Los Angeles), joined Meghan at the launch of the book, which Meghan described as a “tremendous labor of love.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle visits Hubb Comunity Kitchen in November 2018

Two months later – while pregnant with 1-year-old son Archie – she also caught up with the Hubb team for an early Thanksgiving celebration to talk about the project’s progress as “a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,” Meghan’s office at Kensington Palace said at the time.

Most recently, the duchess spoke to Hubb members Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor on April 17 via Zoom, to talk about the success of the charity and the joy they shared creating Together.

“You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to make a cookbook,’ ” Meghan said during the call.

She went on to tell the women that it was their “faith in what you can bring to the table and what you can inspire” that helped make their cookbook a “huge success.”

“It’s just inspired so many people,” Meghan said.