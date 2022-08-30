Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she was only treated as a Black woman after she began dating Prince Harry.

On the podcast, she told guest Mariah Carey, who, like her, has mixed racial heritage, that “because we’re light skinned, you are not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between. If there is any time where there was more focus on my race, it was when I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman because up until then I was treated as a mixed woman and things really shifted.”

