Meghan Markle Says Baby Lili Is Teething — and 'Auntie Ellen' DeGeneres Suggests Tequila to Help!

Meghan Markle is sharing daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone!

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, and in a promo ahead of the show's airing, Meghan shares an update on daughter Lili, who was born on June 4.

DeGeneres reveals that "Lili's now teething" before the clip cuts to Meghan with her hands up by her mouth and saying, "Anything to relieve that."

"Tequila, anything," the talk show host quips.

"That's Auntie Ellen for you," Meghan says with a smile.

"That's why I don't have kids," retorts DeGeneres.

The preview also shows the TV host, who is Meghan and Prince Harry's neighbor in Montecito, asking the mom of two what Prince Harry was loving about California, Meghan's home state where the family relocated last year.

"We're just happy," Meghan, 40, replies.

The couple previously opened up about their life in California during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry, 37, said.

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?' " Harry added, sharing Archie's new vocabulary.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan, who wore a cream top with voluminous sleeves and cutouts paired with black pants and matching pumps, also had her trusted glam team with her. Longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped get her camera-ready alongside hairstylist Jason Low.

"We were backstage the entire time," Martin tells PEOPLE. "It's really fun and Ellen really pulled out Meghan's goofy, funny side, which everyone will be able to finally see."

A sneak peek of the episode released Wednesday showed a hint of that, with Meghan reminiscing about going on auditions on the same Warner Bros. lot when she worked as an actress before meeting Prince Harry.

"The security guards would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!' So the drive in today was very different," Meghan said.

Meghan also shared that she used to drive an old Ford Explorer Sport with "a life of its own," as she described it, to auditions. Since the key on the drivers' side door wouldn't work, she had a unique way of getting in.

"I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out," she explained with a laugh. "That's how I would come to and fro."

Should anyone come near her, Meghan said she would "play it off" by pretending to look for things in her trunk.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Thursday, November 18.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan and the talk show host's friendship began years ago with a chance encounter at a dog shelter, where the former actress was debating whether to adopt her first pet, Bogart.

"Now, I don't know her, but Ellen goes 'Is that your dog?' And I said, 'No,' and she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding.' And she's like, 'Rescue the dog!' " Meghan recalled in Best Health. "It's sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I'm sitting there holding him and she's like 'Have you thought of a name for him yet?' And I said, 'Well, I think I'd name him Bogart,' and she's like 'You're taking the dog home.' "

Meghan continued, "And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells 'Take the dog!' And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to."