Meghan Markle’s Biography Undergoes Major Update On Royal Family’s Official Website

Updated on 03/08/20: Information detailing Meghan Markle’s role in the royal family has been updated on the royal family’s official website.

Following her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s biography on the website included information about her former life in North America and Canada, her role on the hit TV show Suits and identification as a ‘proud feminist’.

The biography references the royal’s ‘keen awareness of social issues’, how she has ‘actively participated in charitable work’ from a young age, and work as a soup kitchen volunteer in Los Angeles.

However, the website appears to have been updated following Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in March this year.

Meghan’s ‘About The Duchess of Sussex’ page is made up of just four paragraphs which reference her marriage to Harry, their child Archie, the couples’ ‘royal exit’, Meghan’s continued support of charitable causes and official titles.

Her biography, charitable work, charities and patronages are listed in separate sections on the website.

While Harry’s description has also been amended following his move 'away' from the royals, there appears to be no mention of the duke’s royal wedding or Archie.

Additionally, his ‘About The Duke of Sussex’ page includes several paragraphs of information about his support of of servicemen and women, the Invictus Games, mentoring schemes and African conservation.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's pages also, respectively, include numerous paragraphs about their work and charity support in their 'About' sections.

Speaking about the biographies, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman reportedly told Fabulous: ‘The Duchess of Sussex’s current biography is on the Royal website alongside other members of the Royal family.

‘You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the Royal family.

‘Any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site.’

It is unknown when the pages were updated.

The news comes two years after Meghan’s fans took to Twitter to question why the royal’s acting career wasn’t initially mentioned in her biography on the website when her page was launched following her wedding.

The page was subsequently updated to include a mention of her acting career. It now reads:

After university she worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes.

Alongside her successful career as an actress, The Duchess also wrote and edited a lifestyle website called The Tig.

However, a previous mention of the duchess’ affinity with Toronto, Canada where she lived while filming Suits has since been removed.

‘Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her,’ a section previously read.

The couple stayed in Canada for several months with Archie last year and during their 'departure' from the royal family. The trio are currently staying in Los Angeles, California.



Original article published on 30/05/18: A duchess, philanthropist, blogger, entrepreneur, feminist, calligrapher. There are many strings to Meghan Markle’s bow, but let’s not forget one of her most important titles to date - that of actress.

For seven years, Markle carved out a name for herself as paralegal Rachel Zane on the hit USA Network show Suits, before she announcing she was quitting the legal drama following her engagement to Prince Harry in November.

So, it follows that her webpage on the Royal Family’s website - launched hours after the royal wedding - should celebrate such a fantastic career trajectory and achievement.

Yet on the launch of the page, her acting career wasn't mentioned.

Last night, royal fans were quick to notice that Meghan Markle’s webpage has now been altered to include a mention of her acting past.

The changed page now reads:

'After university Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.'

The alterations came after many disgruntled royal fans noticed that the star's main page appeared to make no mention of her acting credentials, focussing instead on her volunteering contributions, charity work and feminist credentials.

To find out more about Markle’s acting career, followers were instead directed to click on the star’s biography page.



Following the webpage's launch, one Twitter user wrote: ‘As inspirational as it is that the new #DuchessofSussex #MeghanMarkle has been given the blessing of the Royal Family to continue her charitable efforts and voice her feminist opinions, it is sad that her bio excludes her background as an actress.'

‘Am I the only person who is sad that the new Duchess of Sussex’s official web page barely mentions her acting career,’ royal expert Victoria Murphy also tweeted.

In addition to her involvement in One Young World, World Vision and UN Women, the webpage details the Duchess’ recent royal engagements and education.

We’re glad to see all facets of Markle’s impressive career and personal life celebrated on the Royal Family’s website.

