Meghan Markle reveals why she left Deal or No Deal in 2006

Meghan Markle has revealed why she left the reality TV show Deal or No Deal in 2006.

The 41-year-old former actor appeared on the show when she was starting out in her career onscreen.

The main objective of the game was identical: select a case containing a mystery cash amount, then – after being asked to narrow the field of cases by a certain number at various intervals – decide whether to take a cash buyout offered by an unseen “banker” or reject the offer and continue eliminating cases.

Discussing the gig with Paris Hilton in a new episode of her podcast, Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said that she didn’t like how it made her feel, which was “not smart”.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks,” she said of the show. “And little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype the word bimbo.”

Meghan explained that women were forced to “line up” for beauty treatments.

“We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about our beauty,” she said. “I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach.

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

During the podcast, Meghan also revealed that she wants her and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet to “aspire to be slightly higher.”