Meghan Markle Reveals Son Archie's Nursery Room Caught Fire During Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019 in Cape Town. (Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle shared a terrifying story involving her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, during the first episode of her new podcast series, “Archetypes,” released on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed there was a fire in her then-infant son’s room, where he was supposed to be sleeping, during the couple’s tour of South Africa in 2019. Luckily, Archie was not in the room at the time, Meghan told her guest, close friend and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Archie was about 4 1/2-months old during the trip, Markle said. Immediately after landing, the couple had to drop off Archie at the housing unit where the family would be staying before heading off to an official engagement in Nyanga.

His nanny went to put him down for a nap and the unthinkable happened, as Meghan learned after a speech.

“There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say, ‘There’s been a fire at the residence,’” Meghan said, acting out the conversation. ”‘What?’ ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’”

Meghan said the couple quickly returned to the residence and found their nanny, named Lauren, “in floods of tears.”

“She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go and get a snack downstairs,’” the duchess explained. “And she was from Zimbabwe and we loved that she would always tie him on her back with a mud cloth. And her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down.’”

In that brief period, the heater in the nursery caught fire. There was no smoke detector in the room, the former “Suits” actor said.

“Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway ― went in, fire extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there,” she said.

“Of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” she said. “And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement.”

“I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense. Can you just tell people what happened?’ And so much, I think, optically, the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” she said.

She lamented that they had to leave their baby after the incident.

“Even though we were being moved into another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement,” Meghan said.

Williams replied, “I couldn’t have done that.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.